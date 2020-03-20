NBC

Longtime NBC News Audio Technician Larry Edgeworth Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Longtime NBC News staffer Larry Edgeworth has died following a positive diagnosis of coronavirus earlier this week.

Edgeworth, 61, (pictured with NBC News anchor Lester Holt) worked in an equipment room at NBC News’ 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York. But for most of his career he worked around the world as an audio technician for NBC News. From covering the Gulf War in Kuwait, to the Olympics in Athens, to the tragedy in Newtown, Conn., Edgeworth is being remembered as a hard-working, beloved colleague.

“He was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” NBC News chairman Andy Lack wrote in a note to staff this morning.

The tweet below is from MSNBC meteorologist Bill Karins:

And below, Lack’s note to staff:

Comments

