Longtime NBC News Audio Technician Larry Edgeworth Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Longtime NBC News staffer Larry Edgeworth has died following a positive diagnosis of coronavirus earlier this week.

Edgeworth, 61, (pictured with NBC News anchor Lester Holt) worked in an equipment room at NBC News’ 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York. But for most of his career he worked around the world as an audio technician for NBC News. From covering the Gulf War in Kuwait, to the Olympics in Athens, to the tragedy in Newtown, Conn., Edgeworth is being remembered as a hard-working, beloved colleague.

“He was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” NBC News chairman Andy Lack wrote in a note to staff this morning.

The tweet below is from MSNBC meteorologist Bill Karins:

From Andy Lack Chairman of @NBCNews @MSNBC News: “Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday.” Larry left 30 Rock a week ago today saying he didn’t feel well and then tested positive for #COVID19. He worked for us over 25 years. Rest In Peace Larry 🙏 — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) March 20, 2020

And below, Lack’s note to staff:

This one really hurts. I worked with Larry for a few years in the field, and after we both had health scares, every time we saw each other we’d talk about staying alive for our families. He was a really good Brother. Damn. https://t.co/fZkOaRk9Ed — Trymaine Lee (@trymainelee) March 20, 2020

NBC News is saddened to announce the death of our long-time colleague Larry Edgeworth after he got COVID-19 I first met Larry back in 2012 before I worked at NBC, and was just the most warm and welcoming colleague to work with in the years since. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 20, 2020

Larry was a fantastic guy — this is shocking news. Speechless. — Jeff Rossen (@jeffrossen) March 20, 2020

One of the kindest men I’ve ever worked with. Devastated. https://t.co/IhAFDobfNw — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 20, 2020

The man on the left is Larry Edgeworth. I met him as the sound tech on our team that covered the Romney campaign in 2012. He called me “slim,” and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/73D93utgPX — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 20, 2020

NBC News is saddened to announce the death of our long-time colleague Larry Edgeworth after he got COVID-19. I have spent months (years?) of my life traveling with Larry to some of this country’s worst tragedies. He was so talented and he will be deeply missed…. (1/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 20, 2020

@NBCNews lost our gentle giant, our cheerleader, our sound man Larry Edgeworth to #coronavirus. From Rome to the BP Oil Spill, he was the best colleague. We’d talk football and he loved the desserts I made, especially chocolate chip cookies. Love you Larry. 🙏 — Anne Thompson (@annenbcnews) March 20, 2020

This is our beloved colleague, Larry Edgeworth, who just passed away due to COVID19. I adored him. He was full of spirit and joy and humor. He was the pro of pros. We traveled in 2008 on a campaign plane for two months. He was a bright light every day. Larry, dear, we will miss u pic.twitter.com/36Hg9WbiCG — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 20, 2020

It was a privilege of a lifetime to know and work with Larry Edgeworth. A giant soul. — NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/bI1MBsRLVh — jose diaz-balart (@jdbalart) March 20, 2020

Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally. You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. A tremendous loss https://t.co/CD8tSbttd6 via @NBCNews — Al Roker (@alroker) March 20, 2020

My heart is broken. I loved working with Larry. He was funny, thoughtful and always in a good mood no matter the assignment, big or small. @ScottFConroy also traveled on that same campaign plane with him. We will miss you dear Larry 💔 https://t.co/X5dn4JbASi — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) March 20, 2020

I would like for you to know this name : Larry Edgeworth. He was a longtime member of our NBC crew.. big smile.. big heart..we loved Larry and he loved us back.. all of us …He died after testing positive for the Coronavirus 💔 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) March 20, 2020

