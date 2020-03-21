FBN Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19; Lou Dobbs and Team to Self-Quarantine

Yet another television newser appears to have contracted COVID-19. This one is a staffer on Lou Dobbs‘ Fox Business show.

This news comes only hours after FBN announced changes to its programming schedule.

Quite a busy night over there.

David Asman filled in for Dobbs this evening, and announced the news on air.

According to Asman, Dobbs currently has no symptoms, but he and his staff are in self-quarantine right now, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Lou Dobbs is in self-quarantine after one of his team members tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/rK18ys9xjc — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 20, 2020

Comments