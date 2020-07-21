GMA Producer Daisha Riley Has Died at 35

Good Morning America producer Daisha Riley died last night. Her cause of death has not been made public. She was just 35. Riley is the fourth GMA staffer to die this year.

According to co-host Michael Strahan, Riley rose through the ranks on the ABC broadcast, “working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling.”

“You might not known Daisha Riley’s name, but for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story,” Strahan said. “She could write a breaking news piece with lightning speed … and as one colleague said, ‘Daisha had grit and grace. She took pride in her work and she fought for it.'”

REMEMBERING DAISHA RILEY: Our @GMA family is heartbroken this morning at the unexpected loss of one of our young and talented producers. Daisha rose through the ranks over the years on our show and her legacy lives on in the stories she’s told. Rest in peace, Daisha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7FYZqQIVY4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 21, 2020

Riley’s death follows the deaths of producer Thea Trachtenberg and studio camera operator Tony Greer in April.

Comments