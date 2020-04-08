GMA Studio Camera Operator Tony Greer Dies After Contracting the Coronavirus

Good Morning America, ABC News and the wider television news community are mourning the loss of GMA studio camera operator Tony Greer, who has passed away from complications due to the coronavirus.

“He was such a bright light, working in our studio for more than six years,” said Robin Roberts. “You could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit and you could feel it from a mile away.”

Roberts added: “We loved Tony. He loved GMA. He loved meeting all the people who would walk through our studio doors– actors, singers, stars; Tony got to see them all.”

Devasted by the news of the passing of Tony Greer. A beloved member of the @GMA family. My condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X37hRuErO2 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) April 8, 2020

Greer is the third television newser from a broadcast network to succumb to COVID-19. Longtime NBC News audio technician Larry Edgeworth passed away on March 19 after contracting the virus. CBS News talent executive and producer Maria Mercader died in a New York hospital on March 29. She had survived a two decade-long battle with cancer.

