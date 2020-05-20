Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil Mark 1 Year as CBS This Morning Co-Anchors

Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil started anchoring together on CBS This Morning one year ago today, May 19, 2019.

Co-hosts have come and gone, but King has remained a fixture on CBS This Morning since its launch in January 2012. Mason had been a correspondent for 60 Minutes and other CBS News programming, served as the temporary bridge between Scott Pelley and Jeff Glor as CBS Evening News anchor, and also co-hosted the Saturday edition of CBS This Morning before moving to weekday mornings on a permanent basis.

Dokoupil, on the other hand, wasn’t quite as familiar to national TV news audiences. He had joined the network two and half years earlier after a stint as a MSNBC correspondent, and had been reporting primarily for CBS Sunday Morning.

Network executives saw something in him, and the trio has gelled over the past year.

CBS This Morning National correspondent and CBSN anchor Vlad Duthiers spoke with the trio earlier today about their yearlong run.

One year ago today, @GayleKing, @AnthonyMasonCBS and @TonyDokoupil started anchoring together on @CBSThisMorning! @VladDuthiersCBS spoke with the co-hosts about the past year and what it’s like covering the news while working from home. pic.twitter.com/ACBg0DVpMw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 20, 2020

