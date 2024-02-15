Fox News to Host Nikki Haley Town Hall Ahead of South Carolina Primary

Fox News has announced that it will host a town hall with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley ahead of the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24.

The network on Thursday announced that Fox News’ America Reports anchor John Robers will be the moderator of the town hall with the former U.N. ambassador, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. ET in Columbia, SC. An encore edition of the town hall will air at 10 p.m. ET.

Like the Trump town hall announced earlier this week, the Haley town hall will be pre-taped and held in front of a live audience.

According to Fox News, Haley will get to answer questions about critical issues impacting American voters, her strategy in South Carolina and other news of the day.