Fox News Media Announces New Ad Sales Leadership

On Thursday, Fox News Media announced new leadership for its ad sales team.

Jeff Collins, president of advertising sales, marketing and brand partnerships for Fox Corporation, named Trey Gargano executive vice president of ad sales, overseeing all FNM platforms, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, Fox Weather and Fox Nation.

Meanwhile, Ryan Roelle has been promoted to senior vice president of national sales. In this role, Roelle will focus on endemic and national advertising and lead linear and digital sales nationwide.

In appointing Gargano and Roelle, Collins said, “Over the past four years, Trey’s vast knowledge and deep understanding of the news marketplace helped drive new revenue streams, while Ryan has increased the effectiveness and performance of our endemic and national sales teams. Together, they will ensure continued growth across Fox News Media platforms and success for our valued partners.”

Gargano replaces Collins, who was recently promoted to ad sales president at Fox Corporation.

The new Fox News Media ad sales leader has served as senior vice president of ad sales since joining the network in 2020. Gargano oversaw all national, political and direct response sales in this capacity. Before that, he spent 20 years with Turner Broadcasting, where he held several leadership positions, including vice president of portfolio ad sales and client lead across CNN and Turner/Warner Media.

In the new role, Roelle will lead FNM’s linear and digital sales efforts while overseeing the Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta sales teams. She will also continue to focus on endemic and national advertising.

Roelle has been the vice president of linear and digital ad sales central from FNM’s Chicago Bureau for the past five years. She rejoined the network in 2018 following three years at Viant, where she was the senior director of sales and enterprise sales based in Chicago. Prior to that, Roelle spent nearly 12 years at Fox News, where she became director of digital sales for the Midwest and West Coast.

She will report to Gargano and continue to be based in Chicago.