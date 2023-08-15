Fox News Reveals Programming Surrounding First Republican Presidential Debate

The Republican presidential primary debate season is set to kick off on Fox News on Wednesday, August 23, from 9-11 p.m. ET, from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., and the network announced the special live programming surrounding the inaugural debate on Tuesday morning.

The special live programming starts at 8 p.m. ET with a special 30-minute edition of Jesse Watters Primetime. From 8:30-9 p.m. ET, America’s Newsroom co-anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer will headline pre-debate coverage with a team of FNC commentators, including Harold Ford Jr., Brit Hume, Trey Gowdy, Karl Rove, and Kellyanne Conway. Following the two-hour debate, Hannity will air at 11 p.m. ET with post-debate analysis from host Sean Hannity, and guests live from Milwaukee. At midnight ET, Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher will continue the network’s coverage.

In addition to the special live programming, several Fox News morning and dayside programming will also originate from the debate site in Milwaukee, including the shows anchored by the debate moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Fox and Friends, America’s Newsroom, The Story, The Five, and Special Report are the shows that will be airing out of Milwaukee.

This debate will also be covered across Fox News Media’s platforms, including Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox Nation subscription streaming service, and Fox News Audio.

Fox Business Network will simulcast FNC’s special live coverage, while Fox News Digital will offer nonstop coverage on the FoxNews.com homepage with a continuously updated live blog. FOX News Audio will provide multi-platform coverage featuring hourly updates and breaking news coverage of the debate.

Fox Nation, the network’s streaming offering, will offer a live stream of the debate and special coverage surrounding the event for paying platform subscribers.

Beginning in the 8 p .m. ET hour on August 23rd and following the debate on FNC, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth will host a pre- and post-debate show on Fox Nation live from Milwaukee with panelists, including Fox & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain and FNC contributors Sean Duffy and Tammy Bruce.

Hegseth and his panel will also have instant live analysis during commercial breaks throughout the debate.

FNC’s special programming originating from Milwaukee will include: