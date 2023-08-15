Bloomberg’s Angelica Peebles Moves to CNBC as Health and Pharmaceutical Reporter

CNBC announced on Tuesday morning that Angelica Peebles is joining the business as a health and pharmaceutical reporter based out of the network’s headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Read Colarusso’s internal note to staff below:

I’m excited to announce Angelica Peebles will join CNBC as our Health and Pharmaceutical Reporter based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. Some of you may remember Angelica – back when her last name was LaVito – as she covered consumer health for CNBC.com from 2017 – 2020. During that time, Angelica stood out for her impactful reporting both online and on-air particularly during a pivotal point in the vaping industry.

Angelica comes to us from Bloomberg, where she most recently covered biotech from its Boston bureau. During her three years at Bloomberg, Angelica wrote extensively about the rapidly evolving e-cigarette business, namely market leader Juul Labs Inc., pharmacies like Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and CVS Health Corp. that are experiencing disruption to the retail and health-care aspects of their businesses, the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and the development of transformative new medicines.

Angelica’s expertise in covering one of the largest sectors in the U.S. economy – from cutting-edge biotech to obesity drug development to M&A – makes her well-suited to deliver crucial pieces of the market narrative to investors and executives in the CNBC orbit.

Angelica earned her bachelors in news-editorial journalism from the University of Illinois. She will move to the New Jersey area to start on September 5.

Please join me in welcoming Angelica back to CNBC.

Dan