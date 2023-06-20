Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to Co-Moderate First GOP Presidential Primary Debate of 2024 Election

The first Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 presidential election season has been awarded to Fox News. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 9-11 p.m. ET and be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

The network announced that the debate will be co-moderated by anchors Bret Baier, who has recently received praise for his Trump interview, and Martha MacCallum. There will also be special programming surrounding the debate, which will be announced at a later date.

Baier and MacCallum have been the network’s go-to on-air talent when it comes to its political coverage. Most recently, the duo co-anchored special programming for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address, the 2022 midterm elections, the 2020 presidential election, and the 2018 midterms.

In announcing the debate, Fox News Media’s president and executive editor Jay Wallace said, “We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote.”

Fox News said that the debate will also be simulcast on Fox Business Network, with a live stream of the debate being provided for platformers on Fox Nation, while Fox Audio will provide multi-platform coverage with Fox News Radio’s Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal featuring hourly updates and breaking news coverage of the debate with insight from FNC reporters and experts.

Finally, Fox News Digital will offer nonstop coverage with the foxnews.com homepage featuring a live blog that will be continuously updated, including real-time reactions from around the country and interviews with candidates following the debate. Viewers will also be able to livestream the debate on foxnews.com.