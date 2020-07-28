Fox News July 2020 Ratings: Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle Deliver Largest July Prime Time Audience Ever

Fox News had made a habit of setting ratings records in 2020.

Add another one to the list: Fox News is completing its most-watched month of July ever, and marked the 7th consecutive month this year as the most-watched cable network in prime time (3.22 million). The network also marked 49 months in a row as the most-watched cable network in total day viewers, averaging 1.63 million across 6 a.m.-6 a.m. daypart.

A rather remarkable stat.

Compared with its July 2019 ratings, Fox News was +32% in total prime time viewers, +38% in the prime time demo, +18% in total day viewers and +16% in total day demo.

However, compared with the network’s June ratings, Fox News lost some momentum. The network was -11% in total prime time viewers, -21% in the key prime time demo (A25-54), -9% in total day viewers, and -18% in total day Adults 25-54.

The average Nielsen live + same day impressions for July 2020:

Prime time (Mon-Sun): 3,218,000 total viewers / 521,000 A25-54

3,218,000 total viewers / 521,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon-Sun): 1,631,000 total viewers /275,000 A25-54

In July, Fox News claimed 28 of the 30-most-watched cable telecasts, 24 telecasts with more than 4 million total viewers. FNC also delivered the two most-watched telecasts in all of cable for the month, with special coverage of Pres. Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore and averaged over 1 million viewers in the key A25-54 demo.

Hannity was the most-watched show on cable news for the month of July (4.1 million viewers), while Tucker Carlson Tonight, despite controversy (or maybe aided by controversy), was the No. 1 cable news program for July among Adults 25-54 (695,000).

Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Ingraham Angle, averaged their largest July audiences ever, and a number of other Fox News programs put up huge numbers, including The Five. We’ll dive into other FNC program ratings later this week in our July cable program ranker report.

