Tucker Carlson Addresses Resignation of His Former Top Writer: ‘We Don’t Endorse Those Words, They Have No Connection to the Show’

Tucker Carlson waited until around the 8:45 p.m. ET mark of tonight’s broadcast to address the elephant in the room; the resignation of his former top writer Blake Neff from Fox News after it was reported by CNN’s Oliver Darcy that Neff was using an online alias to post racist, sexist and homophobic remarks on an online forum named AutoAdmit, a hotbed for offensive content, for many years and as recently as late June.

Neff worked at Fox News for nearly four years and was a top writer for Carlson. Before taking a job at the network, he was a reporter at The Daily Caller, a conservative outlet that Carlson co-founded.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president, executive editor Jay Wallace condemned the posts over the weekend, calling them “deeply offensive, racist, sexist and homophobic.”

“Over the weekend, you may have seen stories about a writer on this show called Blake Neff,” Carlson began. “For years, since he was in college, Blake posted anonymously on an internet message board for law school students. The posts became public. Blake was horrified by the story, he was ashamed. Friday afternoon, he resigned from his job.

“We want to say a couple of things about this,” Carlson added. “First, what Blake wrote anonymously was wrong. We don’t endorse those words. They have no connection to the show. It is wrong to attack people for qualities they cannot control. In this country, we judge people for what they do, not for how they were born. We often say that because we mean it. We will continue to defend that principle…often alone among national news programs, because it is essential. Nothing is more important. Blake fell short of that standard and he has paid a very heavy price for it.”

Carlson went on to take a shot at his critics in the media, saying “but we should also point out to the ghouls not beating their chests in triumph in the destruction of a young man that self righteousness also has its cost. We are all human. When we pretend we are holy, we are lying. When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the greatest sin of all, and we will be punished for it. No question.”

Carlson’s line, “they [the words] have no connection to the show,” line seems a bit surprising. According to the CNN story, Neff wrote in a recent story for The Dartmouth Alumni Magazine: “Anything [Tucker Carlson is] reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me.”

Anyways, Carlson’s monologue on this lasted roughly one minute. He then teased a story about violence in New York City before going to break.

At the end of the broadcast, Carlson announced that he’s going on a pre-planned trout fishing vacation and will be away for next four days.

If you think this sounds familiar, Carlson also went on what he (or the network) stated was a pre-planned fishing vacation last August with his son, after saying earlier in the week that white supremacy is “not a real problem in America,” and claimed that it a “hoax” that’s being used to divide people.

Comments