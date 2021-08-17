Fox News Issues Update on Company’s Coronavirus Protocols

Fox News Media has issued a company-wide memo with updates on its coronavirus protocols in light of the delta variant and increasing number of cases across the U.S.

The company is now asking all staffers to upload their vaccination status into its finance and HR system, Workday. The network says this is being done “for space planning and contact tracing purposes in conjunction with DCD/state city health and safety guidelines.”

Masks remain optional for Fox News staffers who have been vaccinated, but “are strongly encouraged in public areas throughout the building.”

Employees are required to wear masks in control rooms.

It does not appear Fox News is mandating staffers be vaccinated before entering their respective bureaus. At least not yet. Other media companies, namely WarnerMedia and Disney, are not allowing staffers to be in the office unless they have been vaccinated. In fact, WarnerMedia-owned CNN recently fired three staffers for entering the office unvaccinated. It does not appear Fox News is taking the big “mandatory vaccination” step at the moment.

Here’s the internal memo from Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott, issued Tuesday morning: