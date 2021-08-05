CNN Fires 3 Staffers ‘Who Were Coming to the Office Unvaccinated’

CNN is strictly enforcing a mandate that all staffers who want to come into the office must be vaccinated.

As proof, according to a memo from CNN Worldwide chief Jeff Zucker obtained by New York Times’ Michael Grynbaum, CNN recently terminated “three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated,” adding, “we have a zero-tolerance policy on this.”

This is one of the first known examples of a major U.S. company firing employees for ignoring a workplace vaccine mandate.

Part of Zucker’s memo to staff is below:

In late May, Zucker sent a memo to staff stating that he expected the majority of CNN employees would not be able to return to the offices on a full-time basis in 2021.

Earlier this summer, when things appeared as though returning to some sort of normal, Zucker announced that a September 7 return-to-office-date was in place. However, CNN’s Oliver Darcy now reports that the network is now targeting mid-October.