Fox News International Streaming Service Expands Distribution on Roku

Fox News International streaming service is expanding its distribution on Roku. Starting Jan. 31st, the direct-to-consumer platform will see increased reach across Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Panama and the U.K.

Featuring live streams of Fox News and Fox Business along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, Fox News International is now available in 37 countries worldwide. Following its Aug. 2020 launch in Mexico, the platform now delivers thousands of hours of company content to countries throughout Europe, South America and Asia.

Priced at $6.99 per month, Fox News International is currently available through mobile and OTT devices, including iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, in addition to Roku.