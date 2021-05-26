Fox News International Streaming Service Expands Into Asia

Fox News Media has announced the expansion of Fox News International into Asia. Starting Thursday, May 27, the streaming service will be available in 37 countries worldwide, with additional distribution throughout Japan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Maldives. The service also debuted in Turkey back in March.

Featuring live streams of Fox News and Fox Business along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, Fox News International launched in Mexico last August before expanding to countries throughout Europe, South America and now across Asia.

The network says that according to Adobe Analytics, April 2021 delivered the platform’s best performance to date with record highs in engagement per viewer. Based on downloads, the U.K., Germany, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Mexico and Denmark are the top countries for app downloads, while those along with Belgium, also recorded the highest engagement, according to Adobe Analytics, iOS, Android and FireTV unique viewer devices. Turkey was the 3rd-best-performing country in terms of downloads despite only launching this past March. Additionally, the U.K. features the largest audience share and most engaged user-base among the countries where the service is available.

Priced at $6.99 per month, Fox News International streaming service is available via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV, and is also accessible through Amazon Fire TV.