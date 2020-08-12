Fox News Is Launching an International Streaming Service Targeting Expats

Fox News is launching an OTT service meant for fans of Fox News Channel and FBN who are living abroad.

It’s called Fox News International, and for $6.99 per month, expats (and anyone, really) living in Mexico, Spain, Germany and the U.K. will have access to FNC and FBN programming prior to the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The service will debut next Thursday in Mexico, followed by Spain, Germany, the U.K. on Sept. 17 and likely reaching 20 nations by early 2021.

Viewers in the aforementioned countries will have access to live linear streams via the app which will also feature a catalog of shows for on-demand viewing: Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream, The Five, Outnumbered, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Outnumbered, Watters’ World, The Greg Gutfeld Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, The Journal Editorial Report, MediaBuzz, Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, Life Liberty and Levin, Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street and Lou Dobbs Tonight.

“We are excited to debut Fox News International, enabling our devoted audience overseas access to their trusted source for news and insightful analysis,” Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “With a catalog of more than 20 signature programs on-demand and live streams of our linear networks, this new digital streaming service will ensure our viewers around the world never miss out on the latest from America’s leading news channel.”

Fox News International will be available through mobile and OTT devices, launching on iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV, with Amazon Fire TV and Roku expected shortly thereafter.

This is the company’s second over-the-top service. Its first, Fox Nation, launched in the fall of 2018 and features original programming presented by many of its conservative personalities.

