Fox News International Streaming Service Expands Distribution to Ireland, Norway, Czech Republic

Fox News has expanded the distribution of its streaming service Fox News International to a total of 27 countries.

Costa Rica, Ireland, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Iceland have been added to the roster of countries who can access the platform. effective today.

Fox News International costs $6.99 per month and provides viewers with Fox News and FBN live linear feed along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, air on the Amazon FireTV platform in all countries, excluding Mexico.

The service will continue to be accessible via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV in all 27 countries.

Fox News International made its debut in Mexico this past August, and in addition to the aforementioned countries, is accessible in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, and Sweden.

