Fox News International Streaming Service Expands Distribution to Greece, Netherlands, Sweden

Offering Fox News and FBN programming to Americans living abroad, the Fox News International streaming service is now expanding its distribution to even more countries.

Fox News International, which launched in August for $6.99 per month, is already available for expats living in Mexico, Spain, Germany and the U.K. As of today, the company announced that people living in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden will now have access to Fox News and FBN programming through the service.

In addition to 2020 U.S. presidential election coverage, subscribers will have access to live linear streams via the app which will also feature a catalog of shows for on-demand viewing: Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream, The Five, Outnumbered, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Outnumbered, Watters’ World, The Greg Gutfeld Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, The Journal Editorial Report, MediaBuzz, Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, Life Liberty and Levin, Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street and Lou Dobbs Tonight.

Fox News International is targeting a reach of more than 20 countries by early 2021.

