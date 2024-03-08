Fox News Had the Most Television Viewers During the State of the Union Address

In a week filled with two major political events, Fox News has triumphed when it comes to being the network watched by most Americans.

In addition to the network’s Super Tuesday ratings win, Fox News was the most-watched television network during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address (9:26 p.m. – 10:33 p.m. ET) on Thursday night with 5.843 million viewers.

This was the third consecutive year Fox News has achieved this feat, topping the broadcast networks, which were led by ABC, trailing Fox News with 5.241 million viewers.

In the advertised-prized demo of Adults 25-54, NBC was the most-watched television network, earning 1.178 million viewers. This was NBC News’ first demo win across network and cable TV for State of the Union coverage since 2017. ABC came in second place with 1.148 million viewers. Fox News was the most-watched cable network in the demo, with 1.141 million viewers.

Among the cable networks, Fox News led during the primetime daypart hours of 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET with 4.963 million total viewers. MSNBC took second place in total viewers, while CNN was second in the demo.

This was MSNBC’s most-watched night in total viewers since 2022 and CNN’s best showing of the year in the demo.

The final data from Nielsen Media Research on State of the Union numbers are below.

9:26 p.m. – 10:33 p.m. ET

FNC – 5,843,000 P2+; 1,141,000 A25-54

ABC – 5,241,000 P2+, 1,148,000 A25-54

NBC – 4,465,000 P2+, 1,178,000 A25-54

MSNBC – 4,425,000 P2+; 695,000 A25-54

CBS – 4,090,000 P2+, 868,000 A25-54

CNN – 2,632,000 P2+; 710,000 A25-54

FOX -1,773,000 P2+, 540,000 A25-54

FBN -244,000 P2+; 47,000 A25-54

8 p.m. -11 p.m. ET

FNC – 4,963,000 P2+; 874,000 A25-54

MSNBC – 3,661,000 P2+; 540,000 A25-54

CNN – 2,029,000 P2+; 518,000 A25-54