Ticker: NBC News, MSNBC, Fox Nation, NBC News Now, Scripps News

- WRC’s news director, Matt Glassman, is moving to NBC News to become vp of regional editorial. According to a memo to NBC News staff from Rebecca Blumenstein, president, editorial, NBC News, Glassman will help the company’s broadcast, digital and streaming platforms be better aligned with its hundreds of local NBC and Telemundo newsrooms across the country and “produce even more impactful original reporting.” Glassman has been with WRC for the past 25 years, which is part of the NBC group. He will continue to be based in Washington, D.C.
- Another senior appointment also occurred within the NBCUniversal News Group as Richard Hudock was named vice president of communications for MSNBC. According to Variety, Hudock will be responsible for the communications strategy and media outreach for MSNBC’s entire portfolio and will serve as the principal communications lead for Rashida Jones, MSNBC’s president. Hudock was previously in charge of NBC News’ Washington, D.C.-based programs and operations. Dana Klinghoffer, senior vice president of NBC News, will now oversee the D.C. unit while continuing to lead communications for NBC Nightly News, Dateline, NBC News Now, NBCNews.com and NBC News Studios. Hudock, who has been with the NBC News family since 2018 and will be based in New York, will continue to report to Stephen Labaton, executive vice president of communications for NBCUniversal News Group.
- Beginning on Sunday, March 10, Fox Nation subscribers will have access to Seasons 1 through 3 of The Chosen, which details the life and story of Jesus. Fox News’ streaming service got the rights to the series, which will be available on the streamer until April 21st. In addition to The Chosen, Fox Nation also got the rights to the Passion of the Christ, which is now available on the streamer and will run until the end of the month. As part of the content offerings geared towards the upcoming Easter celebrations, there will be a roundtable discussion program on Fox Nation dissecting the Passion of the Christ and The Chosen and their cultural significance. This will be hosted by Fox and Friends host Ainsley Earhardt on Friday, March 15.
- NBCUniversal News Group’s streaming service, NBC News Now, is positioning itself as the streaming news choice for the 2024 elections and beyond. According to Natalie Korach from The Wrap, who got a behind-the-scenes look at the streamer’s operations during Super Tuesday election night, “NBC News is investing heavily in its streaming service — as the real estate devoted to broadcast news on the linear network becomes more limited due to other programming — and it seems to be working.” Meanwhile, NBC News is touting NBC News Now’s coverage of the 2024 State of the Union, saying it was its strongest day this year, surpassing its performance for Super Tuesday 2024 and growing more than +50% versus its prior 13-week average. It was NBC News Now’s most-watched day in four months, reaching its highest levels since the NBC News GOP Debate in early November 2023. During NBC News Now’s SOTU coverage from 8 p.m. to midnight ET, the livestream reached its 4th largest primetime audience on record.
- Scripps News is adding to its coverage by partnering with additional national media organizations and nonprofits, including Morning Brew, OpenSecrets, Skift, SportsGrid, WorkingNation and Politico. The partnerships give the outlet even more reporting and expertise during its weekday, weeknight and weekend programming block. “The addition of these partnerships will allow Scripps News to enrich our linear and digital coverage of the issues impacting the everyday lives of Americans – from the economy and politics, to travel and sports,” said Brian Donlon, Scripps News’ senior director of live news.
