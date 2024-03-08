Tuesday, March 5 Scoreboard: Super Tuesday Belonged to Fox News

Super Tuesday Ratings Highlights:

Fox News: According to data from Nielsen Media Research, its election coverage was the most-watched program on television from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

MSNBC: The network topped CNN for the first time in total viewers and Adults 25-54 on a Super Tuesday during total day and primetime viewing periods.

Advertisement

CNN: It failed to crack a million total viewers during its election coverage, and its ratings were the lowest among both categories (total viewers and A25-54) during the total day and primetime in at least 24 years.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 262 | CNN: 135 | MSNBC: 145

Prime: FNC: 495 | CNN: 267 | MSNBC: 285

FNC: CNN: MSNBC: 4PM Cavuto:

149 CNN Election:

110 Wallace:

135 5PM The Five:

254 CNN Election:

129 Wallace:

— 6PM Baier:

238 CNN Election:

160 Decision 2024:

155 7PM Democracy 2024:

334 CNN Election:

228 Decision 2024:

195 8PM Democracy 2024:

457 CNN Election:

245 Decision 2024:

288 9PM Democracy 2024:

490 CNN Election:

261 Decision 2024:

312 10PM Democracy 2024:

537 CNN Election:

— Decision 2024:

255 11PM Democracy 2024:

392 CNN Election:

201 Decision 2024:

238

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.986 | CNN: 584 | MSNBC: 1.197

Prime: FNC: 3.335 | CNN: 927| MSNBC: 1.989