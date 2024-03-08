Tuesday, March 5 Scoreboard: Super Tuesday Belonged to Fox News

Super Tuesday Ratings Highlights:
Fox News: According to data from Nielsen Media Research, its election coverage was the most-watched program on television from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
MSNBC: The network topped CNN for the first time in total viewers and Adults 25-54 on a Super Tuesday during total day and primetime viewing periods.
CNN: It failed to crack a million total viewers during its election coverage, and its ratings were the lowest among both categories (total viewers and A25-54) during the total day and primetime in at least 24 years.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 262 | CNN: 135 | MSNBC: 145
Prime: FNC: 495 | CNN: 267 | MSNBC: 285
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
149
|CNN Election:
110
|Wallace:
135
|5PM
|The Five:
254
|CNN Election:
129
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
238
|CNN Election:
160
|Decision 2024:
155
|7PM
|Democracy 2024:
334
|CNN Election:
228
|Decision 2024:
195
|8PM
|Democracy 2024:
457
|CNN Election:
245
|Decision 2024:
288
|9PM
|Democracy 2024:
490
|CNN Election:
261
|Decision 2024:
312
|10PM
|Democracy 2024:
537
|CNN Election:
—
|Decision 2024:
255
|11PM
|Democracy 2024:
392
|CNN Election:
201
|Decision 2024:
238
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.986 | CNN: 584 | MSNBC: 1.197
Prime: FNC: 3.335 | CNN: 927| MSNBC: 1.989
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.601
|CNN Election:
587
|Wallace:
1.452
|5PM
|The Five:
3.129
|CNN Election:
710
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.540
|CNN Election:
713
|Decision 2024:
1.476
|7PM
|Democracy 2024:
2.717
|CNN Election:
826
|Decision 2024:
1.700
|8PM
|Democracy 2024:
3.172
|CNN Election:
923
|Decision 2024:
1.950
|9PM
|Democracy 2024:
3.233
|CNN Election:
891
|Decision 2024:
1.971
|10PM
|Democracy 2024:
3.600
|CNN Election:
—
|Decision 2024:
2.045
|11PM
|Democracy 2024:
2.137
|CNN Election:
695
|Decision 2024:
1.472