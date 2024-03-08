CNN | Fox News | MSNBC

Tuesday, March 5 Scoreboard: Super Tuesday Belonged to Fox News

By Mark Mwachiro 

Super Tuesday Ratings Highlights:

Fox News: According to data from Nielsen Media Research, its election coverage was the most-watched program on television from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

MSNBC: The network topped CNN for the first time in total viewers and Adults 25-54 on a Super Tuesday during total day and primetime viewing periods.

CNN: It failed to crack a million total viewers during its election coverage, and its ratings were the lowest among both categories (total viewers and A25-54) during the total day and primetime in at least 24 years.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 262 | CNN: 135 | MSNBC: 145
Prime: FNC: 495 | CNN: 267 | MSNBC: 285

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
149		 CNN Election:
110		 Wallace:
135
5PM The Five:
254		 CNN Election:
129		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
238		 CNN Election:
160		 Decision 2024:
155
7PM Democracy 2024:
334		 CNN Election:
228		 Decision 2024:
195
8PM Democracy 2024:
457		 CNN Election:
245		 Decision 2024:
288
9PM Democracy 2024:
490		 CNN Election:
261		 Decision 2024:
312
10PM Democracy 2024:
537		 CNN Election:
 Decision 2024:
255
11PM Democracy 2024:
392		 CNN Election:
201		 Decision 2024:
238

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.986 | CNN: 584 | MSNBC: 1.197
Prime: FNC: 3.335 | CNN: 927| MSNBC: 1.989

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.601		 CNN Election:
587		 Wallace:
1.452
5PM The Five:
3.129		 CNN Election:
710		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.540		 CNN Election:
713		 Decision 2024:
1.476
7PM Democracy 2024:
2.717		 CNN Election:
826		 Decision 2024:
1.700
8PM Democracy 2024:
3.172		 CNN Election:
923		 Decision 2024:
1.950
9PM Democracy 2024:
3.233		 CNN Election:
891		 Decision 2024:
1.971
10PM Democracy 2024:
3.600		 CNN Election:
 Decision 2024:
2.045
11PM Democracy 2024:
2.137		 CNN Election:
695		 Decision 2024:
1.472

