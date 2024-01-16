Fox News Earns Commanding Ratings Win on Iowa Caucuses Night

Jan. 15, 2024 was one of the more competitive Mondays for linear TV in recent memory. The TV news networks televised the 2024 Iowa GOP caucuses live; Fox Broadcasting televised the 2024 Primetime Emmys and ESPN/ABC televised the final NFL Wild Card Playoff game of the weekend between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When it came to live coverage of the Iowa caucuses, it was Fox News Channel which proved dominant in the ratings. Already the primary TV news source for Republicans, FNC extended its lead over the cable news competition on Monday night. According to live plus same day data from Nielsen, Fox News more than quadrupled CNN’s average primetime audience (2.835 million vs. 688k) and more than doubled the network in the key A25-54 demo (402k vs. 194k A25-54.) Additionally, FNC more than doubled MSNBC in both categories (2.835 million vs. 1.15 million; 402k vs. 142.5k).

All three major cable newsers called the 2024 Iowa Republican Caucuses for Donald Trump at around 8:30 p.m. ET. In that 8 p.m. hour, Fox averaged 2.9 million total viewers and nearly 428k A25-54 viewers, while MSNBC averaged 1.19 million total viewers and more than 143k A25-54 viewers; CNN averaged 848k total viewers and 224k A25-54 viewers.

CNN beat MSNBC in A25-54 viewing, while MSNBC beat CNN in average total viewers; a frequent cable news trend.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum co-anchored Fox News’ live special coverage from 10 p.m.-12 a.m. ET. From 12-2 a.m. ET, Trace Gallagher led analysis during Fox News @ Night, and he was followed by Mike Emanuel and Gillian Turner (2-4 a.m. ET).

MSNBC presented special live coverage of the caucuses until 2 a.m. ET. At 7 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow was joined by Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell and Stephanie Ruhle. Jen Psaki was led coverage when the network closed up shop at 2 a.m.

Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper led live coverage for CNN as the votes started to come in. Dana Bash anchored live from Iowa with Kasie Hunt and Chris Wallace. The hosts were joined by a rotating group of panelists. Erin Burnett led analysis from Washington; Abby Phillip and Laura Coates anchored overnight coverage starting at 2 a.m. ET.

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

*Preliminary Nielsen data

2024 Iowa Caucuses Call Network Total Viewers (000) A25-54 Viewers (000) Time Period (ET) Fox News 2,904,389 427,960 8-9 p.m. ET MSNBC 1,193,038 143,242 8-9 p.m. ET CNN 848,266 223,707 8-9 p.m. ET