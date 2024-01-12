News Networks Descend on Des Moines for 2024 Iowa Caucuses

The 2024 Iowa caucuses will convene statewide on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. EST).

Both the Democratic and Republican caucuses will be held on Monday. However, the Republican caucuses are capturing the lion’s share of the attention this year, which makes sense considering the number of candidates in its 2024 presidential primary race and its status as the opposition party to the sitting president.

As one might expect, the television news outlets are going all in on coverage of an event which marks the formal start of the 2024 presidential primary election cycle.

Here’s what we have so far in terms of national news programming for Monday’s festivities, set to take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We’ll continue to update this item as additional coverage plans roll in.

ABC News:

ABC News will cover results from the Iowa caucuses on Monday, Jan. 15 throughout the evening on ABC. World News Tonight’s David Muir will anchor with reporting from senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott .

will anchor with reporting from senior congressional correspondent . ABC News Live, ABC News’ 24/7 streaming network, will provide all-day coverage of both contests with Prime anchor Linsey Davis, ABC News Live anchors Diane Macedo , Kyra Phillips and Kayna Whitworth , and ABC News correspondents.

ABC News Live anchors , and , and ABC News correspondents. Beginning at 7 p.m. EST through midnight, Prime will begin special Your Voice, Your Vote coverage anchored by Davis and Muir when results are announced. The coverage will feature reporting from Scott, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce , This Week co-anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl , This Week co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz , GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim , World News Tonight Saturday anchor and GMA Weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson, Scott and political director Rick Klein .

, This Week co-anchor and chief Washington correspondent , This Week co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent , GMA3 co-anchor , World News Tonight Saturday anchor and GMA Weekend co-anchor Scott and political director . Contributors Donna Brazile, Reince Priebus and Sarah Isgur will provide analysis for the network and streaming coverage.

and will provide analysis for the network and streaming coverage. ABC News coverage will include additional reporting from chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas; senior national correspondent Terry Moran; senior White House correspondent Selina Wang; correspondents Victor Oquendo, Aaron Katersky, Mireya Villarreal, Elizabeth Schulze and Alex Presha; White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks; multiplatform reporters Zohreen Shah and Jay O’Brien; deputy political director Averi Harper; contributing political correspondent Rachael Bade; and contributor Asma Khalid.

CBS News:

CBS News’ coverage of the 2024 Iowa caucuses will be led on-the-ground by CBS Evening anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell as she anchors the broadcast from Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

as she anchors the broadcast from Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Co-host Tony Dokoupil will be reporting from Iowa for CBS Mornings today (Friday, Jan. 12) through Tuesday, Jan. 16 with the latest news and interviews with voters. Click here for listings.

will be reporting from Iowa for CBS Mornings today (Friday, Jan. 12) through Tuesday, Jan. 16 with the latest news and interviews with voters. Click here for listings. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan anchors an America Decides: Campaign ’24 preview on Sunday, Jan. 14 on CBS News Streaming at 2 and 5 p.m. ET.

anchors an America Decides: Campaign ’24 preview on Sunday, Jan. 14 on CBS News Streaming at 2 and 5 p.m. ET. Norah O’Donnell and chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett team up to co-anchor live coverage of results from Iowa on Monday, Jan. 15 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS News Streaming.

team up to co-anchor live coverage of results from Iowa on Monday, Jan. 15 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS News Streaming. Garrett will anchor an hour-long edition of America Decides from Iowa on CBS News Streaming at 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

Throughout the night, coverage will include analysis from chief political analyst John Dickerson and executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto .

and executive director of elections and surveys . Bringing viewers the latest reporting and reactions from Iowa are chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa , senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe and political director Fin Gómez . Political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns will look ahead and report from New Hampshire.

, senior White House and political correspondent and political director . Political correspondent will look ahead and report from New Hampshire. CBS News 2024 campaign reporters Nidia Cavazos, Shawna Mizelle, Aaron Navarro, Olivia Rinaldi and Taurean Small will contribute reporting from Iowa. CBS News’ Natalie Brand and Charlie De Mar will cover the Iowa caucuses for CBS stations.

CNN:

On Sunday, Erin Burnett will kick off the network’s coverage with a special edition of Erin Burnett OutFront at 7 p.m. ET.

will kick off the network’s coverage with a special edition of Erin Burnett OutFront at 7 p.m. ET. On Sunday, Anderson Cooper will anchor a special edition of Anderson Cooper 360 at 8 p.m. ET, and Kaitlan Collins and Abby Phillip will anchor CNN’s Countdown to Iowa special coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET.

will anchor a special edition of Anderson Cooper 360 at 8 p.m. ET, and and will anchor CNN’s Countdown to Iowa special coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET. On Monday, Anderson Cooper and Kaitlan Collins will anchor America’s Choice 2024: Iowa Caucuses starting at 1 p.m. ET, with Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett picking up coverage at 4 p.m. ET.

and picking up coverage at 4 p.m. ET. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will anchor coverage as votes start to come in and Dana Bash will anchor live from Iowa with Kasie Hunt and Chris Wallace .

and Anderson Cooper will anchor coverage as votes start to come in and will anchor live from Iowa with and . Erin Burnett will lead analysis from Washington on Monday with Kaitlan Collins, Abby Phillip, Audie Cornish, Manu Raju, and David Chalian who will provide key entrance polling analysis.

and who will provide key entrance polling analysis. Abby Phillip and Laura Coates will anchor overnight coverage starting at 2 a.m. ET.

will anchor overnight coverage starting at 2 a.m. ET. John King will be at the Magic Wall to break down the results as they come in during primetime and John Berman, Phil Mattingly and Harry Enten will provide Magic Wall updates throughout extended coverage.

will be at the Magic Wall to break down the results as they come in during primetime and and will provide Magic Wall updates throughout extended coverage. CNN’s reporters and correspondents will be reporting from on the ground in Iowa including Sara Sidner , Kate Bolduan , Boris Sanchez, and Brian Todd who will report from caucus sites and Jeff Zeleny, Kristen Holmes, Jessica Dean and Kylie Atwood who will be positioned at party and campaign headquarters. Omar Jimenez will report from New Hampshire and MJ Lee will report from the White House.

, , and who will report from caucus sites and and who will be positioned at party and campaign headquarters. will report from New Hampshire and will report from the White House. CNN’s special coverage of the Iowa caucuses will stream live without a cable log-in from 4:00p-5:00a ET on Monday, January 15 via CNN.com , CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available, and on CNN Max for pay subscribers.

Fox News:

Fox News will present nearly all of its live programming from Des Moines, Iowa.

On Thursday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 12, Martha MacCallum , executive editor and anchor of The Story will host her program from Iowa.

, executive editor and anchor of The Story will host her program from Iowa. On Saturday, Jan. 13, Neil Cavuto ’s Cavuto Live will also be broadcast live from the Hawkeye state.

’s Cavuto Live will also be broadcast live from the Hawkeye state. On the eve of the caucus, Sunday, Jan. 14, FNC will present special editions of Fox & Friends Weekend, Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream, America’s Newsroom, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Your World with Neil Cavuto, and Special Report with Bret Baier.

America’s Newsroom, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Your World with Neil Cavuto, and Special Report with Later on Sunday, Harris Faulkner will anchor a special edition of The Faulkner Focus: Iowa in Focus at 10 p.m. ET which will include guest commentary from Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). Additionally, a panel of Iowa voters will discuss the candidate they’re supporting and the most pressing issues that will determine their decision on caucus day.

will anchor a special edition of The Faulkner Focus: Iowa in Focus at 10 p.m. ET which will include guest commentary from Gov. (R-IA) and Sen. (R-IA). Additionally, a panel of Iowa voters will discuss the candidate they’re supporting and the most pressing issues that will determine their decision on caucus day. Kicking off the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, Jan. 15, Fox & Friends will be live from Des Moines, followed by America’s Newsroom, The Story, Your World, The Five, Special Report, The Ingraham Angle and Hannity.

Fox Business’ Cavuto: Coast to Coast will broadcast live from Iowa.

Contributions will be made by The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov , Sunday Night in America host Trey Gowdy , FNC senior political analyst Juan Williams , Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson and FNC contributors Charlie Hurt , Katie Pavlich and Marc Thiessen .

, Sunday Night in America host , FNC senior political analyst , Fox News Radio’s and FNC contributors , and . At 10 p.m., FNC will present a live two hour special titled Democracy 2024: Iowa Caucuses co-anchored by Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum with additional insight and analysis from senior political analyst Brit Hume , America’s Newsroom co-anchor Dana Perino and The Five co-host Harold Ford Jr .

, America’s Newsroom co-anchor and The Five co-host . Throughout the evening, Baier and MacCallum will also be joined by Neil Cavuto, America’s Newsroom co-anchor Bill Hemmer, as he analyzes results in real-time on the electronic “Bill-board,” and Sandra Smith , America Reports co-anchor, who will present Fox News Voter Analysis from FNC’s headquarters in New York to showcase results from the caucus.

as he analyzes results in real-time on the electronic “Bill-board,” and , America Reports co-anchor, who will present Fox News Voter Analysis from FNC’s headquarters in New York to showcase results from the caucus. Additional commentary will be made by FNC contributors Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway . Gutfeld!, which usually airs in the 10 p.m. time slot, will be preempted that evening. From 12-2 a.m. ET, Trace Gallagher will helm post-caucus analysis during Fox News @ Night, followed by a two-hour special with Mike Emanuel and Gillian Turner titled Democracy 2024: Iowa Caucuses.

and . Gutfeld!, which usually airs in the 10 p.m. time slot, will be preempted that evening. From 12-2 a.m. ET, will helm post-caucus analysis during Fox News @ Night, followed by a two-hour special with and titled Democracy 2024: Iowa Caucuses. Reporting live on the ground throughout the caucuses and the days leading up to it will be FNC correspondents Bill Melugin and Aishah Hasnie along with Fox Business Network correspondent Grady Trimble. On Monday night, FNC correspondent Rich Edson will join the network’s expanded coverage from Iowa.

NBC News:

NBC News coverage will include broadcast and streaming specials, in-depth reporting from throughout the state, and leading coverage on NBCNews.com as the Hawkeye State marks the formal start of the 2024 election cycle.

Special coverage begins Sunday, with a special edition of Meet the Press with Kristen Welker live from Des Moines ahead of Monday’s caucus. Welker will be joined on set by NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd along with panelists Brianne Pfannenstiel of The Des Moines Register, former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence Marc Short , Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher , and NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake .

live from Des Moines ahead of Monday’s caucus. Welker will be joined on set by NBC News chief political analyst along with panelists of The Des Moines Register, former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence , Democratic pollster , and NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent . Welker returns to New York to join Lester Holt for NBC News Special Reports throughout Monday evening as results come in from Iowa.

for NBC News Special Reports throughout Monday evening as results come in from Iowa. Tom Llamas will anchor special programming on NBC News Now from 7–10 p.m. on Caucus Night. Hallie Jackson will report live from Iowa alongside live interviews, new reporting from the team on the ground, and key observations on the evening’s results and the potential impact on the future of the race. Kristen Welker will pick up special coverage on NBC News Now from 10–11 p.m.

will anchor special programming on NBC News Now from 7–10 p.m. on Caucus Night. will report live from Iowa alongside live interviews, new reporting from the team on the ground, and key observations on the evening’s results and the potential impact on the future of the race. will pick up special coverage on NBC News Now from 10–11 p.m. NBCNews.com’s daily 2024 liveblog will run throughout the final weekend ahead of the caucus and serve as the go-to resource for analysis, scoops, and news from the entire NBC News 2024 team. The platform will also feature in-depth caucus results pages and a delegate tracker for the 2024 primary as the road to the conventions begins.

Nearly three dozen correspondents, producers, reporters, and campaign embed reporters will be on the ground in Iowa for NBC News this week.

NBC News correspondents Garrett Haake , Dasha Burns , Vaughn Hillyard , Ali Vitali , Maura Barrett , and Priscilla Thompson have been reporting from Iowa all week and will be on the ground through Caucus Day offering live reporting from candidate events, caucus locations, and more.

, , , , , and have been reporting from Iowa all week and will be on the ground through Caucus Day offering live reporting from candidate events, caucus locations, and more. Hallie Jackson will be live from Iowa for NBC Nightly News, Today, and NBC News Now special coverage.

will be live from Iowa for NBC Nightly News, Today, and NBC News Now special coverage. Campaign embed reporters Jillian Frankel , Alex Tabet , Alex Hernandez , Sarah Dean , Katherine Koretski , Greg Hyatt , Nnamdi Egwuonwu , and Jake Traylor will also contribute live coverage from Iowa.

, , , , , , , and will also contribute live coverage from Iowa. NBC News Digital reporters Jon Allen , Natasha Korecki , and Henry Gomez will report from the state for NBCNews.com.

, , and will report from the state for NBCNews.com. NBC News Correspondent Jacob Soboroff will report live from inside caucus locations on Caucus Night for NBC News and MSNBC.

PBS NewsHour:

Live special coverage of the 2024 Iowa Caucus will begin at 11:00 pm E.T. on Monday, Jan. 15 to air on PBS stations, and stream on PBS NewsHour’s digital and social platforms, with updates to later airings of PBS NewsHour’s broadcast.

Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett from the nation’s capital, coverage will include reporting from NewsHour’s Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and Radio Iowa news director Kay Henderson on the ground in Iowa.

and from the nation’s capital, coverage will include reporting from NewsHour’s Capitol Hill correspondent and Radio Iowa news director on the ground in Iowa. Analysis will be provided by a group of panelists in studio, including New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks, Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart, and Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.

NewsNation:

NewsNation will present special coverage of the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, Jan. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Co-anchored by Chris Cuomo, Dan Abrams, and Elizabeth Vargas , the live primetime special entitled Decision Desk HQ 2024: The Iowa Caucus will air from 8-11 p.m. ET.

and , the live primetime special entitled Decision Desk HQ 2024: The Iowa Caucus will air from 8-11 p.m. ET. Preceding the three-hour broadcast will be a special edition of On Balance with Leland Vittert live at 7 p.m. ET from Des Moines, Iowa. On Balance will begin special coverage from the Hawkeye state on Friday, Jan. 12.

live at 7 p.m. ET from Des Moines, Iowa. On Balance will begin special coverage from the Hawkeye state on Friday, Jan. 12. On the day of the caucuses, NewsNation Now’s Connell McShane will contribute from the big board to break down the key districts in Iowa when the first polls close, while Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer , along with national correspondents Brooke Shafer and Emily Finn will provide additional reporting on each of the campaigns.

will contribute from the big board to break down the key districts in Iowa when the first polls close, while Washington correspondent , along with national correspondents and will provide additional reporting on each of the campaigns. Throughout the day, NewsNation’s politics editor Chris Stirewalt, and The Hill’s national politics reporter Julia Manchester and White House columnist Niall Stanage will contribute to live coverage and analysis from on the ground in the key battleground state.

C-SPAN:

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 9, C-SPAN is on the ground in Iowa with Republican presidential candidates in the final week of campaigning before the first-in-the-nation Caucus. Viewers can hear the candidates’ closing arguments to caucus-goers, watch voters meet the candidates and experience what it is like on the campaign trail.

C-SPAN will be live each night beginning Friday, Jan. 12, through caucus night, on Monday Jan. 15. C-SPAN will also feature campaign analysis with Iowa reporters and Caucus experts, viewer calls and social media reaction.

C-SPAN will take a similar approach in the days leading up to the New Hampshire primary, starting Tuesday, January 16. In New Hampshire, the channel will be live each night beginning Saturday, Jan. 20 through primary night on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

C-SPAN’s morning call-in guest program Washington Journal will originate from Iowa in the days before the Caucus and in New Hampshire before that state’s primary.

On Monday night, live coverage of the Iowa GOP Caucus begins on C-SPAN and C-SPAN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The channel will preview the first-in-the-nation voting and then take viewers inside a Republican Caucus in Iowa.

Once the Caucus begins, C-SPAN viewers will watch the process unfold—unfiltered and uninterrupted—from registration to caucus captain speeches to vote counts.

C-SPAN 2 will offer viewers the CaucusCast — two experts providing historical context and real-time, play-by-play analysis of each step of the night’s caucus.

On Tuesday night, C-SPAN will offer live coverage of the New Hampshire primary results with analysis and results from New Hampshire media, candidate speeches, and more.

John McArdle is C-SPAN’s on-air host on-site in Iowa

is C-SPAN’s on-air host on-site in Iowa Peter Slen is C-SPAN’s on-air host on-site in New Hampshire

is C-SPAN’s on-air host on-site in New Hampshire Greta Brawner hosts C-SPAN’s primetime coverage from DC for both Iowa and New Hampshire

hosts C-SPAN’s primetime coverage from DC for both Iowa and New Hampshire Washington Journal will have a different person hosting every day

Nate Hurst is C-SPAN’s political editor

is C-SPAN’s political editor C-SPAN’s Campaign 2024 programming is livestreamed free and in the clear, without any restrictions to all visitors to C-SPAN.org and users of the mobile app, C-SPAN Now.

C-SPAN will incorporate its call-in segments throughout its Iowa and New Hampshire coverage, whether it’s through Washington Journal or before/after events and speeches, plus share audience reaction on social media platforms.

C-SPAN teams on the ground in Iowa will collect Voices 2024, short video vignettes from on-the-street people answering the question – “What issue is most important to you in this election and why?” These videos will be shared on C-SPAN’s TV, digital, and social media platforms.

Scripps News:

Morning Rush – live coverage from Des Moines, Iowa 7 a.m.-noon ET. Coverage anchored by Rob Nelson and Jay Strubberg

and The Race premiere – live coverage from 6-8 p.m. Coverage anchored by Chance Seales and Serena Marshall.

and America Votes 2024 – live coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET. Scripps News will provide live coverage of the results with context, depth and analysis. Coverage anchored by Maritsa Georgiou and Del Walters

Spectrum Networks: