Fox News Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign Embeds

The 2024 presidential campaign season is beginning to heat up, and Fox News has revealed the seven multimedia reporters who will be embedded with the presidential candidates.

The seven are Jamie Brennan, Kirill Clark, Deirdre Heavey, James Levinson, Clare O’Connor, Monica Oroz and Matt Reidy.

Fox News’ politics team will oversee the embeds who will cover campaign events from early-voting states and will play a key role in the political newsgathering operation.

Fox News campaign embed announcement comes on the heels of NBC News’ campaign embeds announcement, which was made last month and includes nine journalists. ABC News made its 2024 campaign embed announcement in June as well, and that organization has 11 campaign reporters, producers, and five alternates.

Here’s more info about the Fox News 2024 campaign embeds: