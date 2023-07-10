Fox News Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign Embeds

The 2024 presidential campaign season is beginning to heat up, and Fox News has revealed the seven multimedia reporters who will be embedded with the presidential candidates.
The seven are Jamie Brennan, Kirill Clark, Deirdre Heavey, James Levinson, Clare O’Connor, Monica Oroz and Matt Reidy.
Fox News’ politics team will oversee the embeds who will cover campaign events from early-voting states and will play a key role in the political newsgathering operation.
Fox News campaign embed announcement comes on the heels of NBC News’ campaign embeds announcement, which was made last month and includes nine journalists. ABC News made its 2024 campaign embed announcement in June as well, and that organization has 11 campaign reporters, producers, and five alternates.
Here’s more info about the Fox News 2024 campaign embeds:
JAMIE BRENNAN
• A graduate of California State University, Long Beach with a BA in journalism, Brennan joined Fox in 2016 as an Office Manager, then worked as an Associate Producer, and now Field Producer since 2020 – all at the LA Bureau. She’s covered stories including the 2018 Woolsey fire that killed 3 people and burned over 1,600 structures near Malibu, CA; the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting that left 3 people dead and 17 wounded; the 2020 – 2022 Ongoing migrant crisis at US/Mexico border; 2022 Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs – 5 dead when a gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub; 2022 AZ Primary and NM Governor’s race
KIRILL CLARK
• Clark received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The New School. Following that, he received his Master’s in Management from Saint Petersburg State University. He started at Fox as a Production Assistant at the NY Media Desk in January 2022 and now works on Daytime Programming for FNC and field production with the NY Bureau
DEIRDRE HEAVEY
• Heavey graduated from Manhattan College in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts. She was hired at FOX as a Production Assistant on the New York Media Desk and works on Daytime Programming for Fox News Channel and field production with the New York Bureau
JAMES LEVINSON
• Levinson is a graduate of the George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs in Political Communication with a minor in Economics. Levinson has reported on conflict zones from Poland and Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion as well as the struggles of migrants from the jungles of Panama to the US/Mexican border. Most recently, he covered elections and campaigns from battleground states across the country for the 2022 midterm elections. He has experience covering Washington reporting from The White House, Pentagon, State Department and Capitol Hill. Additionally, he is a fellow for the National Press Foundation’s Paul Miller Washington reporting fellowship and was a recipient of the 2018 Fulbright Kommission Berlin Capital program.
CLARE O’CONNOR
• A graduate of University of Miami with a B.S.C in Broadcast Journalism, O’Connor writes and produces stories for Fox News Digital, serves as a producer on Fox Business covering the economy and the White House. O’Connor interned at Fox Business and NBC in Austin where she hosted a digital series on the Tokyo Olympics.
MONICA OROZ
• Oroz graduated from the University of La Verne with a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis on television production. She now resides in Long Beach, CA. She began working for Fox News in 2018 as an Office Manager for the Los Angeles Bureau, then working up to an Associate Producer and was promoted to a Field Producer position this year.
MATT REIDY
• A graduate of Liberty University, Reidy graduated with a BS in communications. He began his time at Fox in 2018 on the assignment desk and most recently Joined Fox News Sunday serving as a producer for the program.