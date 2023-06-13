NBC News Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign Embeds

The 2024 presidential campaign season is beginning to pickup up steam, and NBC News revealed the nine multimedia reporters who will be embedded with the presidential candidates covering every detail of that particular campaign or battleground state.

The nine are Emma Barnett, Sarah Dean, Nnamdi Egwuonwu, Jillian Frankel, Alec Hernandez, Greg Hyatt, Katherine Koretski, Alex Tabet, and Jake Traylor.

These embeds will be responsible for shooting b-roll and live events, filing digital stories, conducting research, cultivating sources, and providing on-air reporting and analysis for the various NBCUniversal News Group platforms, which include NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, Noticias Telemundo, NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com.

In preparation for this arduous journey, the embeds underwent a month-long extensive training program that included training on writing, camera work, digital reporting, hair and makeup, and countless other production details.

They also met with important NBC News stakeholders, including leaders of show teams, lead political editors, network anchors and executives, and more.

NBC News svp of politics Carrie Budoff Brown will oversee the embeds.

NBC News campaign embeds announcements come on the heels of ABC News’ own embed announcement, which happened earlier this month and included 11 campaign reporters, producers, and five alternates.

Here’s more information about NBC News’ 2024 campaign embeds:

EMMA BARNETT

Emma Barnett is an associate producer for NBC News NOW’s Hallie Jackson NOW and previously worked on the Morning News NOW team. She has produced original stories on American politics, international news, and the Olympics Games throughout her time at NBC News, helping produce an NBC News NOW special on antisemitism and assisting with the network’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. She was previously a researcher for NBC News’ Meet the Press, where she helped the show team prepare for some of its biggest interviews of the 2020 election cycle. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Barnard College of Columbia University and is originally from Cresskill, N.J.

SARAH DEAN

Sarah Dean joins the 2024 embed program from her role as a producer for NBC News’ Meet the Press, where she has worked for nearly five years. Dean serves as Moderator Chuck Todd’s anchor producer for the Sunday broadcast, produces guest interviews, and writes the weekly “Data Download” segment. She has senior produced numerous episodes of the brand’s streaming newsmagazine show, Meet the Press Reports, which has involved booking, field producing, and cutting long-form pieces with correspondents across NBC News. Prior to joining “Meet the Press,” Dean was a Desk Assistant and the DC production assistant for NBC Nightly News. She graduated from the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism in 2017 and is from Ocean Township, N.J.

NNAMDI EGWUONWU

Nnamdi Egwuonwu is a segment producer for MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell and previously Zerlina on Peacock. Prior to joining MSNBC, Nnamdi worked as an associate producer for CNBC’s Worldwide Exchange and Closing Bell, a host, and producer for Newsy (now Scripps News), and as a writer for CNN Newsource. Egwuonwu graduated from the University of Missouri in 2019, where he served as the president of the local chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. Nnamdi is a first-generation Nigerian-American raised in Atlanta, Ga.

JILLIAN FRANKEL

Jillian Frankel is a Washington, D.C.-based associate producer who joined NBC News in 2018. Prior to joining the embed program, she worked for NBC News Specials in New York, where she helped produce network coverage of the January 6th riot, two presidential impeachments, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2020 presidential election. She has also written and produced original content for NBC News NOW, including stories on Afghan refugees, the environmental impact of the fast fashion industry, and Black-owned businesses across the U.S. Previously, Frankel worked as a production coordinator in the network’s Washington, D.C. bureau. She is originally from San Diego, Calif., and graduated from UCLA.

ALEC HERNANDEZ

Alec Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist who joins the embed program from the NBC News New York Bureau. His work has included planning and executing the network’s coverage of the Northeast, covering stories of national interest, including high-profile court cases, natural disasters, and local politics. Hernandez originally joined NBC News in the fall of 2018 as a member of the News Associate program, where he worked alongside the team at MSNBC’s Meet the Press Daily. Following a stint on the network’s national assignment desk, he worked on the network’s 2020 Politics Desk from the early days of the Democratic presidential primary through the 2021 Senate runoff in Georgia. Hernandez graduated from Yale University and is originally from Greenville, S.C.

GREG HYATT

Greg Hyatt joined the embed program after serving as a producer for the Newsgathering and Planning team producer at MSNBC, where he was responsible for coverage across weekend programming. Prior to joining MSNBC, Greg worked at CNN in 2014 and at Fox News Channel from 2014 to 2018. Greg is a lifelong New Yorker and a Rutgers University graduate.

KATHERINE KORETSKI

Katherine Koretski joins the embed program from the NBC News New York Bureau, where she worked as a field associate producer covering multiple breaking news events, including, most recently, the arraignment of former President Donald Trump. She began at NBC News in 2016 as an intern before joining the NBC News Specials team, where she worked on events like the Democratic debates and the New Hampshire primary. During the 2020 election, Koretski worked as an associate producer on the Washington, D.C., MSNBC planning desk. She grew up in Westerly, R.I., and graduated from Quinnipiac University.

ALEX TABET

Alex Tabet is an associate producer at NBC News, where he has helped produce Meet The Cabinet, a series profiling each cabinet member of the Biden Administration, and Around The World Now In 60 Seconds, which won a Headliners Award. Before joining NBC News, Tabet developed a news aggregator, Uplift News, and embedded with the Peruvian military to shine a light on illegal gold-mining practices in the Amazon rainforest for PBS NewsHour. Previously, he produced Slay The Dragon, a documentary about political gerrymandering which featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, W: George W. Bush, for PBS’s Peabody Award-Winning series American Experience, and directed his own documentary Exercising Demons. Tabet was born in New York City to Spanish and Lebanese immigrants and graduated from the University of Michigan. He has a master’s degree from New York University’s News & Documentary program.

JAKE TRAYLOR

Jake Traylor is an associate producer at MSNBC, where he has helped produce political segments for MSNBC Reports and PoliticsNation. He was previously a production assistant with NBC News’ TODAY. Traylor has also written culture and tech-focused stories for NBC News Digital and helped with the network’s 2022 midterms coverage. He graduated from Texas A&M University and was born and raised in Gilmer, Texas.