Univision News Chief Leopoldo Gómez Exits Network

Surprising news coming out of the Spanish-language news universe: Univision News president Leopoldo Gómez has announced that he leaving the network.

Parent company TelevisaUnivision says Gómez “plans to pursue other interests.”

“Leopoldo has had an immense impact on our News division in the last two years,” TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis said in a statement. “We have benefited from his expertise and in-depth knowledge of the news making process. We are saddened to see him go but understand his decision.”

Noticiero Univision anchor and special adviser to CEO Wade Davis, Jorge Ramos added, “With Leopoldo we expanded our reach to other platforms, and to other audiences. What I cherish the most is his unwavering dedication to news making of the highest standards and to editorial independence. I will miss our daily editorial meetings.”

During Gómez’s tenure leading the news division, he helped launch of Noticias Univision 24/7, the first Spanish-language streaming news channel in the U.S., and a force at attracting younger audiences. He also helped oversee top-rated Spanish-language news programming like the morning show Despierta America and the flagship evening newscast Noticiero Univision, both of which do an admirable job of earning the P18-49 demo which is often adverse to TV news.

Gómez, formerly the head of news for Mexico’s Televisa, replaced Univision News president Daniel Coronell in 2021 when the merger between Univision Holdings Inc. and Televisa went into effect.

Gómez spent more than two decades at Noticias Televisa in various executive and production capacities before taking on the role leading the combined company’s news operation.

Gómez’s interim replacement will be his No. 2, evp of news, Maria Martinez-Guzman, who previously worked as svp of news at Univision. Martínez-Guzman joined Univision in 2002 from its McAllen, TX station KNVO-48 and has held numerous production and editorial positions at the company, including executive producer and vp of newsgathering.

Gómez informed management this past spring of his decision to depart, and he officially exits the company this coming Friday.