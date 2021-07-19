Univision News President Daniel Coronell to Step Down; Jorge Ramos Named Special Editorial Advisor to CEO

Univision Holdings Inc. and Mexican media giant Televisa are poised to complete their merger later this year, and with that comes some changes on the corporate leadership front.

Univision News president Daniel Coronell is stepping down from his role leading the news division, effective August 1, and he’ll be replaced by former Televisa News chief Leopoldo Gomez.

Coronell first joined the Univision News team in early 2011 as vp and news director and occupied other senior positions until he was promoted to President of News in 2016. Each year, under Coronell’s leadership, Univision Noticias has been No. 1 in Spanish language news and earned an array of awards – with 18 Emmys, 4 Rey de España awards and 3 Peabodys.

Gomez, Coronell’s successor atop the news division, boasts more than 20 years of experience leading a large news group in Mexico, the world’s most populous Spanish-language market. In addition to running Televisa’s news division, Gomez has been the anchor and director of Mexico’s highest rated weekly public affairs TV program, Tercer Grado,

Televisa Noticias in Mexico will not be part of the combined Televisa-Univision, and Gomez will no longer be a part of Televisa’s news operations in Mexico. Univision Noticias and Televisa Noticias are and will continue to be separate operations. Gomez will relocate to the U.S. in the weeks ahead.

Maria Martinez-Guzman is being promoted to evp of news, overseeing editorial and production units of Univision Network’s news properties including the flagship newscast Noticiero Univision. Martínez-Guzman joined Univision in 2002 from Univision’s McAllen, TX station KNVO-48 and has held numerous production and editorial positions at the company, including executive producer, vp of newsgathering and most recently svp of news.

Finally, the face of Univision News, Noticiero Univision anchor Jorge Ramos will take on additional responsibilities as special editorial advisor to the CEO reporting to Univision CEO, Wade Davis.

The transaction between Univision and Televisa, announced on April 13, is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Mexico.