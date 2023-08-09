Fox Business and Univision to Co-Host Second GOP Presidential Primary Debate

The second GOP presidential primary debate will take place on Fox Business on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

The business news network will partner with Spanish-speaking broadcaster Noticias Univision, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute and conservative media streaming platform Rumble.

As with the first debate, Rumble will serve as the exclusive RNC livestream provider and the RNC’s exclusive online home for the second debate.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement, “I am excited to announce that our second Republican primary debate will be in partnership with Fox Business, Rumble, Univision, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which will serve as an iconic venue for the debate. We are looking forward to continuing our fair, neutral, and transparent primary process in Simi Valley to elect the next President of the United States.”

Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace said, “Fox Business is proud to partner with Univision for the second Republican primary debate from the renowned Ronald Reagan Presidential Library to provide all Americans with an unparalleled opportunity to assess the candidates and their stances on critical issues ahead of the primary season.”

“Our unprecedented partnership with the RNC and Fox Business will provide a unique platform for the Republican Presidential Candidates to address the issues facing millions of our viewers. Hispanic voters will play a critical role in determining who will be the next president of the United States, and Univision’s audiences will be well informed when they cast their ballot,” added Noticias Univision evp Maria Martinez-Guzman.

Fox News, meanwhile, will host the first Republican presidential primary debate live on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9-11 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

The debate will be co-moderated by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, with special programming surrounding the debate.