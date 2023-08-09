Laura Jarrett Named Co-Anchor of NBC News’ Saturday Today

NBC News has named Laura Jarrett the new co-anchor of Saturday Today.

Jarrett fills a hole that became vacant as a result of former co-anchor Kristen Welker’s elevation to moderator of Meet the Press, taking over from Chuck Todd earlier this year.

Jarrett joined NBC News as senior legal correspondent this past January, covering the DOJ and Supreme Court. She was previously at CNN, serving as the co-anchor of another morning program, Early Start.

Jarrett will join Saturday Today co-anchor Peter Alexander on a permanent basis beginning Sept. 9, and continue in her role as NBC News senior legal correspondent.

In announcing Jarrett’s appointment Libby Leist, evp of Today and Lifestyle, said, “In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight, and powerful storytelling.”

She added, “Not only is she a terrific journalist, she’s also a wonderful colleague. We can’t wait to officially welcome her to Saturday Today.”

NBC News also announced that Saturday Today will be returning to Studio 1A in New York after being based in Washington, D.C.

Joining Alexander and Jarrett in studio 1A will be Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman.

Fryer has been named Saturday Today feature anchor, and will contribute original reporting on the day’s headlines. He’ll continue to serve as co-anchor of Morning News Now on NBC’s ad-supported streaming news service NBC News Now.

As for Lassman, she has been with NBC News since December 2022, offering forecasting and climate-related stories to the wider NBCU News Group.