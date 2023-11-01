Former GMA3 Co-Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Launch New Podcast on iHeartMedia

Nine months after their unceremonious exit from GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have a new gig with one another.

Robach and Holmes are bringing their talents to audio, as they will be launching a new podcast for iHeartMedia titled Amy & T.J., premiering on December 5.

With seemingly nothing off limits, the couple will explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts.

Back in January, Robach and Holmes were let go from ABC News after a failure to disclose their romantic affair. The Daily Mail broke the news (and published photos) of the duo’s secret romance back in late November, but the affair had started several months earlier when both TV newsers were still married. Robach and Holmes separated from their respective spouses this past August.

ABC News president Kim Godwin decided to remove Robach and Holmes from the midday edition of GMA back in December 2022, five days after The Daily Mail published its story. In a subsequent editorial call, Godwin told ABC News staff that while the hosts’ relationship did not necessarily amount to a violation of company policy, but that the ordeal had become an “internal and external distraction.”

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC spokesperson told TVNewser at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Robach and Holmes have since been replaced on GMA3 by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Robach shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday morning.