UPDATE: GMA3’s Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Officially Exit ABC News After Romantic Relationship Made Public

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Nearly two months into a suspension over a failure to disclose their romantic affair, GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially leaving ABC News.

TMZ reported Thursday that Robach and Holmes were leaving, and CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported Friday morning that the duo was in “the final stages of negotiating an exit” from the network. The New York Times added that their expected departure comes a day after the start of a mediation between representatives for the anchors and the network. TMZ reported later on Friday that the mediation was “extremely contentious,” and that the duo officially signed their exit agreements — which include compensation packages.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC spokesperson told TVNewser Friday evening. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The Daily Mail broke news (and published photos) of the duo’s secret romance back in late November, but the affair had started several months earlier when both TV newsers were still married. Robach and Holmes separated from their respective spouses this past August.

ABC News president Kim Godwin decided to remove Robach and Holmes from the midday edition of GMA back in December, five days after The Daily Mail published its story. In a subsequent editorial call, Godwin told ABC News staff that while the anchors’ relationship did not necessarily amount to a violation of company policy, the ordeal had become an “internal and external distraction.”

A revolving set of hosts have filled in on GMA3 since the Robach and Holmes’ sidelining on Dec. 1.

Robach joined ABC News in 2012 and served not only as a co-anchor on GMA but also as the co-anchor of 20/20. Her replacement at 20/20 will be named at a later time. Holmes, on the other hand, joined ABC News as a correspondent and anchor in 2014.

ABC News launched GMA3: What You Need to Know in March 2020 as an additional hour of news specifically aimed to help daytime audiences navigate the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. In-depth coverage of the pandemic, led by Robach and ABC’s lead medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, had been the primary focus of the GMA third hour from the March launch through the summer of that year. When Holmes joined the 1 p.m. ET show in the fall of 2020, GMA3 evolved to include coverage of America’s racial reckoning, as well as coverage of the 2020 presidential election. Fast forward to January 2023, the show resembles the two-hour flagship program – a daily mix of hard and soft news.