Week of Oct. 23 Basic Cable Ranker: Top-Ranked Fox News Is No. 1 in Total Day Viewers, But Sheds Primetime Viewers

Below, the basic cable ranker and cable news programming report for the week of October 23, 2023. Cable news highlights (or perhaps low-lights) for the week include continuing coverage of the Israel-Hamas war and late-week breaking news coverage of the Maine mass shooting.

NETWORKS

With Nielsen live plus same day data for last week officially in, Fox News Channel retains its usual position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

In total day viewing, FNC averaged 1.41 million total viewers, No. 1 on all of basic cable, and 175,000 A25-54 viewers, No. 3 on all of basic cable, behind live sports-focused networks ESPN and TBS. The 1.41 million and 175,000 are +3% but -2%, respectively, from the week prior (week of Oct. 16, 2023).

In primetime, Fox News moved up to No. 2 in average total primetime viewers (2.06 million) behind ESPN, but dropped to No. 5 in the key A25-54 demo (239,000), behind live sports-focused ESPN, TBS, TNT and FS1. Fox News’ 2.06 million total primetime viewer average for the week is -7% from what the network averaged the previous week (Oct. 16, 2023) and the 239,000 A25-54 average is -5% from the week prior.

MSNBC, like Fox News, saw a slight dip in primetime viewing this past week. The network averaged 1.25 million total viewers and 123,000 A25-54 viewers in the daypart for the week of Oct. 26, -3$ and -1%, respectively, from what the network averaged the previous week. The network’s 1.25 million total primetime viewer average for the week is No. 4 on all of basic cable (behind ESPN, Fox News and TBS), and its 123,000 A25-54 primetime viewer average is No. 17 on all of basic cable for the second consecutive week.

In total day, MSNBC held relatively steady. The network averaged 907,000 total viewers and 101,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Oct. 23, -1% and unchanged, respectively, from the week prior. The 907,000 total day viewer average places MSNBC at No. 2 on basic cable (behind FNC) while the 101,000 A25-54 average is No. 7 on all of basic cable.

With the news cycle still hot, CNN once again trended nicely in its primetime performance. The network averaged 762,000 total viewers and 189,000 Adults 25-54 in primetime this past week, +11% and +4% respectively, from what the network averaged the previous week (Oct. 16). The 687,000 total primetime viewer average from last week places CNN at No. 8 on all of basic cable for the second consecutive week, and the 189,000 A25-54 primetime viewer average for the week is No. 8 on all of basic cable.

Unlike in primetime, CNN saw a dip in total day viewing. The network averaged 617,000 total viewers and 132,000 A25-54 viewers, -2% and -5%, respectively, from the week prior. The 617,000 total viewer average places CNN at No. 4 on all of basic cable, while the 132,000 A25-54 average places CNN also at No. 5 on all of basic cable for the second consecutive week

So, how do Fox News, MSNBC and CNN trend relative to the year-ago week? Fox News didn’t trend well. The network is -19% in total primetime viewers, -27% in the primetime demo, -13% in total day viewers and -22% in the total day demo vs. the week of Oct. 24, 2022.

CNN and MSNBC, conversely, continue to trend in the right direction. CNN is +37% in total primetime viewers, a whopping +72% in the primetime demo, +32% in total day viewers and +45% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week. MSNBC is +19% in total primetime viewers, +18% in the primetime demo, +29% in total day viewers and +33% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week.

Lastly, according to Nielsen Media Research, upstart cable news network NewsNation had its most-watched week in total day ever (67,000 total viewers, 13,000 A25-54 viewers). Compared to the year-ago week, the network’s weekday primetime slate is up by double-digit percentage points in multiple demos and dayparts.

Week of Oct. 16 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,063,000 1,252,000 762,000 • A25-54: 239,000 123,000 189,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,409,000 907,000 617,000 • A25-54: 175,000 101,000 132,000

Below are the basic cable network rankers — sorted by average total viewers followed by Adults 25-54.

Week of Oct. 23 (Total Viewers)

Week of Oct. 23 (Adults 25-54)

PROGRAMMING

Fox News had the six most-watched daily cable news offerings for the week of Oct. 23, led once again by The Five, averaging 3.06 million total viewers at 5 p.m.

Jesse Watters Primetime secured second place among all daily cable news shows with a 2.585 million total viewer average at 8 p.m., followed by Hannity (2.39 million at 9 p.m.), Special Report with Bret Baier (2.33 million at 6 p.m.), The Ingraham Angle (2.22 million at 7 p.m.) and Gutfeld! (1.85 million at 10 p.m.).

MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber is the most-watched non-Fox News cable news show of the week, coming in at No. 7 with a 1.78 million viewer average at 6 p.m.

Fox News boasts eight of the top 10 cable news shows of the among Adults 25-54, including the top seven. The Five (328,000), Hannity (282,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (275,000), Special Report (262,000) and Gutfeld! (257,000) round out the top five.

For the first time in its brief history, CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip is the top-rated non-Fox News cable news show in the A25-54 demo. It finished No. 8 this past week with a 226,000 average in the measurement at 10 p.m.

Here are the top 15 daily cable news offerings for the week of Oct. 23, 2023, as per Nielsen live plus same day data: