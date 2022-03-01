February ’22 Ratings: CNN Remains Down From Last Year, But Moves Into Top 10 Among Adults 25-54

CNN had a bizarre February. It started with the head of the network, Jeff Zucker resigning, and it ended with the appointment of his permanent replacement, Chris Licht. The network struggled for most of the month in regard to Nielsen ratings, but finished with impressive viewer gains thanks to its global breaking news coverage surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in earnest late last week.

CNN finished among basic cable’s top ten, not in total day viewers (No. 4) but also among adults 25-54 in total day (No. 9) and primetime (No. 10) in February. The network finished No. 11 in average total primetime viewers.

CNN managed to beat rival MSNBC on weekends and among adults 25-54, both in total day and in primetime. Thanks to big ratings for Ukraine crisis coverage in the month’s final weekend, CNN completed February ’22 with month to month gains: +22% in total primetime viewers, +51% in adults 25-54 during primetime, +26% in total day viewers and +50% in adults 25-54 across total day vs. what CNN averaged in those measurements the previous month (January ’22), which was an especially poor one for the network having experienced the most significant year-over-year declines on cable news.

The month-to-month gains in February are strong, but the year-over-year trend remains poor. This isn’t a huge surprise, however. Last February, CNN TV viewership was significant due to the second impeachment and acquittal of Former President Trump, as well as the ongoing heightened environment of the Covid-19 pandemic. During a heavy news cycle, and as a news organization, CNN often increases the most. Therefore, it’s not surprising that viewership is down the most vs. last year’s highs. (CNN was the No. 1 cable network among adults 25-54 in Feb. ’21). This past month shed -54% in total primetime viewers, -48% in the primetime demo, -48% in total day viewers and -46% in total day adults 25-54 vs. Feb. 2021.

The network also continues to struggle at 9 p.m. It lags in a distant third behind Fox News and MSNBC, both in total viewers and among adults 25-54. Chris Licht will be tasked with naming a permanent 9 p.m. host early in his tenure, a pivotal decision for the new boss.

The average Nielsen live + same day impressions for Feb. ’22:

Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 774,000 total viewers/212,000 A25-54

774,000 total viewers/212,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 621,000 total viewers/152,000 A25-54

On the programming front, Anderson Cooper 360 delivered CNN’s highest rated program in both total viewers and in the key A25-54 in February, and defeated the 8 p.m. MSNBC competition. The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett Outfront and CNN Tonight with Don Lemon beat their MSNBC competition in the demo, but came up short in total viewers. Additionally, CNN’s 9 p.m. hour continues to struggle without a permanent host.

For more information on CNN’s viewership info for Feb. 2022, below is the network’s ratings press release: