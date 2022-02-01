January ’22 Ratings: CNN Is Among Cable’s Top 10 Networks, but Struggles at 9 PM and Sees Year-Over-Year Declines

CNN had a mixed start to 2022 on the Nielsen ratings front. The network remained among basic cable’s top 10 in average total day viewers, posted primetime growth from the previous month, and beat rival MSNBC on weekends and among adults 25-54, both in total day and in primetime. However, CNN is struggling in the key weekday 9 p.m. hour (posting its lowest delivery since July 2015), and has been delivering Nielsen ratings not seen since before Trump took office. CNN posted especially poor ratings relative to Jan. 2021. The network shed -77% in total primetime viewers, -82% in adults 25-54 during primetime, -74% in total day viewers, and -81% in adults 25-54 across total day vs. what the network averaged in those measurements in Jan. 2021.

Now to be fair, the substantial year-over-year declines make sense and were expected. It’s worth remembering that last January was CNN’s most-watched month on record, carried by live coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol (CNN’s most-watched day in history), as well as the presidential inauguration. The network also finished No. 1 on all of cable television that month, beating MSNBC and even Fox News.

What a difference a year makes.

On the positive side for CNN, there was some month-to-month viewership growth. CNN grew +4% in total primetime viewers, and +9% in the primetime demo from what was a particularly rough Dec. 2021. In total day, however, CNN did fall -1% in total viewers, and held steady among adults 25-54.

The average Nielsen live + same day impressions for Jan. 2022:

Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 633,000 total viewers / 140,000 A25-54

633,000 total viewers / 140,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 493,000 total viewers / 101,000 A25-54

On the programming front, The Lead with Jake Tapper topped MSNBC in January at 4 p.m. for the 23rd straight month among adults 25-54. The second hour of The Lead (5 p.m.) also beat the MSNBC competition among adults 25-54, marking nine consecutive months. That said, The Lead fell short to MSNBC in both timeslots when it came to average total viewers.

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett Outfront, and Anderson Cooper 360 all beat their MSNBC timeslot competition when it came to adults 25-54 (but not total viewers). AC 360 was also CNN’s top show for the month.

The network’s 9, 10 and 11 p.m. offerings fell short to MSNBC, both in total viewers and among adults 25-54.

For more information on CNN’s viewership info for January 2022, below is the network’s ratings press release: