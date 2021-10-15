CNN’s Kasie Hunt Had Brain Surgery to Remove Benign Tumor

Kasie Hunt, CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst, recently underwent a four-hour surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.

Hunt told People that she began getting “really bad” headaches in March and made an appointment with a neurologist, which led to an irregular scan.

With the doctors unable to come to a diagnosis, Hunt’s pain increased in August, around the time she was starting her current job at CNN. Another scan showed the growth had grown, which led to the diagnosis of a brain tumor.

Last week, she had surgery to remove the tumor, which was then found to be benign.