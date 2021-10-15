CNN Kicks Off CNN+ Marketing Campaign Ahead of 2022 Debut

CNN Worldwide is ready for the launch of its upcoming streaming service CNN+ next year.

The company kicked off its marketing campaign for the new streaming service on Friday in a 30-second spot across its social media platforms.

“Whether you love live news or award-winning original series and films, it’s time to see the stories of our world in a whole new way,” CNN tweeted.

The spot highlights breaking news moments across the cable channel’s 30-year history, and ends with the tagline “stream all about it.”

CNN+ is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022 with a deep library of non-fiction, long form programming, including past seasons of CNN’s award-winning original series and films, including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, This is Life with Lisa Ling and United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.

Additionally, CNN+ will build upon that library with new original series and films developed for CNN+, which will be unveiled later this year.

Last month, CNN announced members of the CNN+ content leadership team, which includes former NBC Nightly News executive producer Jenn Suozzo, who is now vp of daily programming, and former NowThis News evp Nancy Han, who is eve of weekly programming.