CNN Promotes Lisa Respers France to Entertainment Reporter

CNN made a personnel announcement on this Friday morning: Lisa Respers France has been promoted to reporter, focusing on entertainment coverage across CNN’s platforms.

Respers France has interviewed and reported on celebrities and trendsetters, from Oprah to Taylor Swift, for several years.

No stranger to CNN, she contributed to the timely 2023 CNN FlashDocs Taking On Taylor Swift with her insights. Respers France is also the former host of the Lisa’s Desk franchise, founding author of the Pop Life Chronicles newsletter and co-host of the CNN podcast Lisa, Sandra and Kristin Go to the Movies, which ran in 2019.

She previously held positions as a reporter at The Los Angeles Times and The Baltimore Sun.

CNN now boasts two full-time entertainment reporters, with longtime Variety entertainment correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister having joined the network as a West Coast-based entertainment correspondent this past November.