Robin Roberts, Joy Reid, Co-Hosts of The View Nominated for NAACP Image Awards

Television and film nominees for the 55th NAACP Image Awards were announced on Thursday, and they include several TV news personalities. MSNBC’s Joy Reid, ABC News/Disney+’s Robin Roberts, ABC’s Tamron Hall and the co-hosts of The View are among them.

Winners will be revealed during the 55th NAACP Image Awards broadcast on March 16 on BET and CBS. NAACP will also recognize winners in non–televised Image Awards categories March 11–14, which will stream via naacpimageawards.net.

Below, a list of nominees who hail from the world of TV news. A list of nominees from the remaining categories can be found by clicking here.

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill (theGrio Cable Network)

(theGrio Cable Network) The Reidout (MSNBC)

Into America (MSNBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall (ABC News/Disney Media Distribution)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Show (Syndicated) Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble