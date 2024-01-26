ABC News Wins 2 duPont-Columbia Silver Baton Awards

Columbia Journalism School announced the 15 winners of the 2024 duPont-Columbia Awards during a special ceremony Thursday evening “highlighting outstanding audio and video reporting in the public interest.”

ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir and CNN anchor and correspondent Audie Cornish co-hosted the 90-minute-long award ceremony at the Low Memorial Library on Columbia University’s campus.

“In this moment when truth is being tested here at home and around the world,” said Muir, “it is a privilege to honor the journalists who work tirelessly to uncover the truth, and who often risk their own lives to report on the most pressing stories of our time. Their work has never been more important, and it serves as an inspiration for us all”

Advertisement

Cornish added, “At its best, reporting is mission-driven work with high stakes for the voices we amplify.” She credited all the duPont honorees for reporting with “curiosity, urgency and empathy.”

Muir’s employer ABC News took home two duPont Silver Batons this year (the organization was nominated for four); one for its environmental reporting and one for ABC News Studio’s Aftershock.

PBS won three; one for courageous reporting from Ukraine in 20 Days in Mariupol, one from Afghanistan in Afghanistan Undercover – both documentaries produced by Frontline, and a third silver baton for Ken Burns’ six-hour series The U.S. and the Holocaust (Florentine Films/WETA).

CBS News 60 Minutes also received Finalist honors, but did not win this year.

Additionally, five local news outlets are 2024 duPont-Columbia Award winners. They are: KVUE TV & The Austin American-Statesman, KXAS-TV, KUSA 9NEWS Denver, New Hampshire Public Radio, and WANF-TV & InvestigateTV, an innovative collaboration of Gray-owned television stations.

The 2024 duPont-Columbia Jurors are: Madhulika Sikka (Jury Chair), Nina Alvarez, Lee Kamlet, Mark Lukasiewicz, Geraldine Moriba, David Rummel, Robert Smith, Betsy West and Mark Whitaker.

Here’s the list of 2024 duPont-Columbia Award winners: