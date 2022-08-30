August ’22 Ratings: Fox News Remains Most-Watched Network, Sees Growth Aided by FBI Mar-a-Lago Search Coverage

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Fox News Channel finished August 2022 as the most-watched network on cable television, both in total day and in primetime. No surprise there.

Not only did it rank No. 1 in total viewers, it also gained viewers from July, with the month-to-month lift driven by live coverage of the FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.

FNC is completing its 19th consecutive month as the most-watched basic cable network in total day, averaging 1.49 million total day viewers in Aug. 2022, per Nielsen live-plus-same-day data. Fox also averaged 211,000 adults 25-54 in total day for August. Compared to the previous month of July, Fox News gained +10% in total day viewers and +9% in the total day demo. How about Fox News primetime? The network remains far and away No. 1 in cable news, averaging 2.34 million in the daypart for the month of August, a gain of +10% in total primetime viewers. FNC also averaged 311,000 adults 25-54 in primetime this month, a +7% gain from July.

How did Fox News fare relative to August 2021? The story is mixed. The network gained +5% in total day viewers but lost -11% in the total day demo. The network also shed -6% in total primetime viewers and -21% in the primetime demo. Wall to wall coverage of the Afghanistan exit crisis in Aug. 2021 explains some of the year-over-year losses this month. Americans under-55 are far more likely to watch the news when the news cycle is busy (Afghanistan coverage) versus when it’s not, whereas there’s historically less of a viewership drop-off among older audiences, regardless of news cycle.

Additionally, Fox Business beat CNBC in total business day viewers for the fifth consecutive month, led by Lawrence Kudlow‘s 4 p.m. show. However, FBN continued to come up short to CNBC (which doesn’t use Nielsen ratings outside of primetime) in the key A25-54 demo and during total day.

The average Nielsen live plus same day impressions for August ’22:

On the programming front, The Five continued to make history, finishing the month of August as the most-watched cable news show for the fifth consecutive month and eight out of the past nine months. The roundtable talk program averaged 3.4 million total viewers—and 427,000 in the 25-54 demo at 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., Tucker Carlson Tonight completed the month as the top-rated program among adults 25-54, averaging 486,000 in the measurement—and finishing No. 2 in total viewers with a 3.3 million average.

Additionally, Fox News delivered the four-most-watched cable news shows and the top 15 of the top 16 cable news programs in the 25-54 demo for the month of August 2022. Among those top cable news shows is Gutfeld! August marked the program’s highest-rated month since launching April 2021. Airing at 11 p.m. ET, the program also topped every show on CNN and MSNBC in the younger 25-54 demo (358,000 A25-54, 2.19 million total viewers).