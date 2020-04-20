Ashleigh Banfield Has Joined Court TV as Special Contributor

Roughly 18 months after her departure from HLN, Ashleigh Banfield is back on cable news.

The veteran journalist is joining Court TV as a special contributor, appearing nightly on the network’s live prime-time show, weeknights at 8 p.m. ET starting tonight.

This is a homecoming of sorts for Banfield. She was a host on the original Court TV, and she will join anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant and Ted Rowlands in discussing the legal news of the day.

“Ashleigh’s Court TV reunion appearance with Vinnie during the Harvey Weinstein trial sparked a conversation and mutual interest in working together. We’re thrilled to have her back on the network on a regular basis,” said Court TV vp Scott Tufts.

Banfield, whose most recent cable news gig was as anchor of Crime & Justice With Ashleigh Banfield on HLN, had been a fixture on TV news for the last two decades.

She was an anchor/reporter at MSNBC/NBC News from 2000-2004. Many recall Banfield from her work on 9/11, being on the streets of Manhattan, reporting on the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks for NBC News.

She would then move to CourtTV, ABC News and later CNN/HLN.

After her October 2018 departure from HLN following its programming shakeup, Banfield moved to A&E to host Live Rescue, a spinoff of the network’s top-rated series Live PD. The show followed first responders around the country as they reacted to emergency rescue calls.

