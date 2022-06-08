2 CNN Digital Executives Will Leave Later This Month

CNN Digital interim chief Alex MacCallum and CNN Digital chief technology officer Robyn Peterson are both leaving the company, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced Wednesday via internal memo. Peterson’s last day will be June 15 and MacCallum’s last day will be June 30.

The departures of MacCallum and Peterson come roughly a month after CNN Digital evp/the executive in-charge of CNN+ Andrew Morse and CNN Digital editor-in-chief and svp Meredith Artley announced their respective departures.

MacCallum joined CNN in 2021 as head of product and general manager of CNN’s direct-to-consumer business, which became CNN+. She took on the CNN Digital chief role on an interim basis after Morse’s exit. Like Morse, MacCallum was a key champion of—and a guiding force behind—CNN+.

Before joining CNN, MacCallum spent eight years at the New York Times, where she served as head of product for Standalone Products, a New York Times portfolio including Cooking, Games, Wirecutter, Audio and Kids.

“On a personal note, I’ve really enjoyed working with Alex in her capacity leading Digital as we drove toward reinvesting in our core, ad-supported business over the last several weeks,” Licht writes. “Alex let me know early on that she is passionate about direct-to-consumer work and, while looking for that in her next chapter, she would assume the role on an interim basis. I wish her and Robyn nothing but the best.”

CNN svp of global digital video Wendy Brundige has been named the new interim head of CNN Digital Worldwide, replacing MacCallum.

“Wendy joined CNN in 2014 and has proven time and time again to be an effective leader who keeps our journalism at the forefront of every decision we make,” Licht writes. “As CNN’s SVP of Global Digital Video, Wendy has led her team around the world for many years in daily editorial decisions, while working very closely with our product, technology, operations and sales teams to achieve our business goals. The digital video team is uniquely positioned at the center of both our business and our journalism—and Wendy is well-positioned to lead CNN Digital at this time.”

Licht added that Amanda Rottier has been named the new svp of product management leading the product team that powers all of CNN’s digital products and platforms. On an interim basis, she’ll manage CNN’s design and data intelligence teams—and will work closely with the tech leadership team, Larry Chevres, Deepna Devkar, Ira Dhalawong, and Andrew Greene who will now report directly to Patty Hirsch in the Warner Bros. Discovery Technology group.

“This group of leaders is actively working to double down on ensuring our core CNN properties engage audiences with the journalism this organization reports out every day across all formats and platforms,” Licht writes. “Amanda will report to Wendy on an interim basis in this new role—and she and the technology leaders join the rest of the CNN Digital leadership team of Courtney Coupe, Chris Herbert, Marcus Mabry, Erin Malone and their partners on ensuring we remain the most essential digital source for news.”