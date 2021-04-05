CNN Names Alex MacCallum Head of Product and General Manager of Direct-to-Consumer

CNN has added Alex MacCallum to its digital leadership as the new head of product and general manager of CNN’s direct-to-consumer business.

MacCallum comes to CNN after an eight-year stint at the New York Times. Most recently, she was head of product for Standalone Products, a New York Times portfolio that includes Cooking, Games, Wirecutter, Audio and Kids.

Before overseeing New Products, MacCallum was the gm of New York Times video, overseeing both the editorial and business teams.

In her new role, MacCallum will oversee product for CNN’s core digital business, direct-to-consumer work, Audio and Underscored.

“Alex has deep experience in building products that bring world class journalism and storytelling to life,” CNN digital chief Andrew Morse told staff via internal memo. “At the Times, she championed a cross-functional product development process that allowed for rapid iteration, new product creation and innovation in product and in particular, direct to consumer businesses.”

MacCallum steps into the role next Monday, April 12.