Yahoo’s Marquise Francis Joins NBC News as Correspondent for Stay Tuned

NBC News’ announced that Marquise Francis is joining its social media-centered daily newscast Stay Tuned as a New York-based correspondent.

Francis’ appointment was announced by NBC News svp of editorial Catherine Kim on Tuesday morning, who noted that Francis will report for Stay Tuned across Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, as well as for all NBC News platforms, including writing for NBC News Digital.

“As we look toward the 2024 presidential election and Stay Tuned zeroes in on the youth vote, Marquise will report on election-year politics and the Gen Z voter,” Kim said. She added, “He will cover the issues and stories closest to home for young people, including jobs, housing, climate change, student loan debt, internet culture, criminal justice, and more.”

Advertisement

Francis is joining Stay Tuned from Yahoo News, where he was a national correspondent. During his tenure at Yahoo, Francis reported on the migrant crisis, decriminalization of marijuana, presidential politics, race, Breonna Taylor, the war between Israel and Hamas, and the intersection between sports, music, and culture. He also interviewed newsmakers including Stacey Abrams, Beto O’Rourke, and Charlamagne tha God.

Stay Tuned was launched six years ago as the first news show on Snapchat’s Discover platform aimed at reaching the Gen Z demo. It has since expanded to other social media channels, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Stay Tuned has more than 11.5 million followers and averages more than 50 million monthly video views.

Francis, who begins his new assignment on Jan. 8, will join Savannah Sellers and Gadi Schwartz, alongside Maya Eaglin and executive producer Devan Joseph. He will report directly to senior executive editor Shalini Sharma, who oversees Stay Tuned and NBC News’ original social video productions, digital docs and enterprise teams.