Andrea Mitchell Marks 45 Years at NBC News; 15 Years on MSNBC

On Monday, Andrea Mitchell hit a milestone at MSNBC and NBC News. Her noon ET program, Andrea Mitchell Reports, hit the 15-year mark, while Mitchell herself is celebrating 45 years at NBC News.

To commemorate the occasion, MSNBC surprised Mitchell with a video tribute delivered to her by her good friend, former colleague, and former host of PBS NewsHour Judy Woodruff, who was making a rare in-studio appearance.

The video tribute featured various NBC News and MSNBC staff, including Lester Holt, Kristen Welker, Katy Tur, Jen Psaki, Blayne Alexander, and Pete Alexander.

“I don’t know where that came from,” exclaimed an overwhelmed Mitchell, who seemed genuinely surprised by the tribute.

Woodruff congratulated Mitchell on her achievement, passing along congratulations from PBS and “from all your friends in the news media.”

Mitchell noted her longtime friendship with Woodruff before stating that her success and longevity resulted from working with a great group of colleagues.

“You are only as good as your team,” Mitchell acknowledged as she thanked her show team and MSNBC executives for supporting her throughout the many years.

“To team effort, and you have been leading the way,” noted Judy Woodruff, adding, “Your extraordinary reporting year after year has earned you the respect and admiration of everybody in the business.

Watch MSNBC’s tribute to Mitchell below.