Yahoo Finance Announces New Programming and Addition of Former CNBC Tech Correspondent Josh Lipton

Josh Lipton, a former CNBC correspondent, has joined Yahoo Finance’s video programming unit, where he will be the co-anchor of the Closing Bell alongside veteran financial journalist Julie Hyman.

Lipton, who most recently held a corporate communications position at Apple, has more than 20 years of reporting experience. He spent eight years at CNBC, serving as a tech correspondent, and previously held editorial roles at Bloomberg and Forbes.

Lipton begins his new assignment on Monday, September 18.

His arrival at Yahoo Finance is part of programming revamp which includes a slate of four new series and shows, and improvements across production overall.

Tapan Bhat, President and general manager of Yahoo Finance, said in a statement, “Five years ago, Yahoo Finance pioneered day-long streaming market coverage, building an engaged audience of millions and furthering our mission to empower everyday investors with the best financial insights.

Now we’re building upon that with new journalistic talent and fresh content that meets a wide audience of investors wherever they prefer to consume content, from OTT channels to web browsers to the Yahoo Finance app.”

New shows announced by Yahoo Finance include:

NEXT – Premiered Sept. 8, NEXT features stories focused on the future, going beyond the now to unveil what’s next in tech, EV, health, AI, climate, and more.

Lead This Way – Premiering Sept. 14, Lead This Way will feature interviews and frank conversations with business leaders facing unprecedented challenges, focusing on what it takes to lead in today’s business climate.

Goodbye or Good Buy – Featuring exciting conversations in a quickfire roundtable format, Goodbye or Good Buy will host expert guests to debate the merits of trending tickers for the day.

Asking for a Trend – Featuring next-generation guests and contributors, Asking for a Trend will dive into the latest influential trends that are most relevant and impactful to investors that day.

Opening towards the end of 2023, Yahoo Finance is currently building a production studio designed for live streaming, virtual and 3D production, and podcasts,. The facility will house two studios, a podcast room, and interview spaces.

As Yahoo Finance waits for its new state-of-the-art studio to be completed, it will use the facilities provided by the NYSE and NASDAQ to broadcast its shows in the interim.