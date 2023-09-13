Fox Nation to Premiere Multi-Part Jeffrey Dahmer Docuseries

Fox News’ subscription streaming platform Fox Nation, will present a new four-part docuseries My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes on Monday, September 18, the network announced Wednesday.

The limited series, produced by Renowned Films, promises never-before-heard conversations between notorious serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and his father Lionel, along with exclusive Dahmer family home movies. The series offers brand new insight into one of the world’s most infamous string of crimes that led to a Wisconsin court sentence of 957 years in prison.

In making the announcement, Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said, “The Jeffrey Dahmer case has captivated the public for over three decades and now with these exclusive tapes released for the very first time, viewers will hear from Dahmer in his own words and get insight into his relationship with his father.”

Advertisement

Breaking news of Dahmer’s arrest in May of 1991 shocked America as the Milwaukee Police Department made a gruesome discovery. Found at the crime scene were several decapitated human heads and numerous dismembered bodies. Unable to hide the shocking evidence, Dahmer had no choice but to confess to the police. He admitted to having killed 17 men, sharing details about his modus operandi and guiding the authorities through the evidence. Victims’ families, whose loved ones had been missing for years, finally got answers.

From his cell at Columbia Correctional Institution, Jeffrey Dahmer shared his darkest secrets about his atrocious crimes with his father Lionel who recorded their conversations, hoping to learn how his son had lost control.

Those interviewed for the series include: high school friend of Dahmer, Mike Kukral; retired Milwaukee Police Department Lieutenants Kenneth Meuler and Michael Dubis, who were both called to the crime scene on the night of the arrest and were directly involved in overseeing the case; retired FBI profiler, Dan Craft who interviewed Dahmer and profiled him for the FBI on three occasions; Michael Prochaska, Dahmer’s college roommate; and survivor Ronald Flowers, who managed to escape after four days being held hostage and sexually abused by Dahmer.