Week of Sept. 28 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Remain on Top; CBS This Morning Delivers Growth From Premiere Week

For the eighth consecutive week, Good Morning America and Today show split the weekly morning show ratings race. GMA averaged the most total viewers (3.4 million), while Today captured the most adults 25-54 (1 million) for the week of Sept. 28, 2020.

This is according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day for the second week of the 2020-2021 season.

Today show’s 1 million adults 25-54 average is +82,000 more than GMA and +421,000 more than what CBS This Morning averaged this past week.

Today has earned either an outright win or a first-place tie in the A25-54 measurement for 58 consecutive weeks.

Compared with premiere week (Sept. 21, 2020), NBC’s morning money maker was -2% among the A25-54 demo and -1% in average total viewers. However, compared with the year-ago week (Sept. 30 2019), the show was -10% in total viewers and -15% in the A25-54 demo.

Good Morning America’s 3.4 million total viewers average is roughly +156,000 more than Today and +825,000 more than what CBS This Morning averaged last week.

The ABC morning show also averaged 929,000 adults 25-54, second behind Today but ahead of CTM.

GMA was steady in total viewers, but -7% in A25-54 demo viewers from the previous week. However, it was -9% in total viewers and -15% in adults 25-54 compared to the same week in 2019.

CBS This Morning averaged nearly 2.6 million total viewers and 590,000 A25-54 viewers. The 2.6 million represents solid +3% growth in total viewers from the previous week (2020-2021 premiere week). CTM held steady in the demo versus the prior week. However, as was the case with ABC and CBS, CTM’s story wasn’t as positive on a year-over-year basis. CTM was -10% in total viewers and a whopping -24% in adults 25-54 from the year-ago week.

Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Sept. 28:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,412,000 3,256,000 2,587,000 • A25-54: 929,000 1,011,000 590,000

