Week of Sept. 13 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Is Most-Watched After Back-to-Back Second Place Finishes

After back-to-back weeks as the second-most-watched morning show, Good Morning America regained its status as No. 1 in total viewers for the week of Sept. 13 (3.28 million viewer average).

The ABC morning show out-performed Today by an average of +197,000 viewers, turning in its largest lead in nine weeks (the week of July 12). On Thursday Sept. 16, GMA ranked No. 1 in adults 25-54, leading Today by +112,000, and posted its largest single-day total viewer win over its NBC rival (+489,000) in over 2 years – since June 14, 2019.

Relative to the previous week (Sept. 6—Labor Day), GMA gained +1% in average total viewers but shed -2% in adults 25-54. Compared to the year-ago week, however, the show was down by -5% in total viewers and -12% among adults 25-54. Neither NBC nor CBS posted growth in any key measurement.

That said, NBC’s Today continued its run at No. 1 in the mornings among adults 25-54 (311 of the past 316 weeks). The program averaged 859,000 viewers from the measurement, and 3.09 million total. Compared to the previous week (Sept. 6), Today shed -5% in average total viewers and -10% among the key A25-54 demo. Compared to the same week in 2020, NBC’s morning show was down by -6% in average total viewers, and -15% in adults 25-54. Less of a year-over-year decline than GMA.

The full first week of the rebranded CBS Mornings averaged 2.40 million total viewers and 505,000 adults 25-54 last week. That’s a -2% loss in average total viewers, and a -2% loss in 25-54 viewers from the previous week. The program shed a larger percent of its viewers from the year-ago week (-8% in total viewers, -16% in the key demo).

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Sept. 13:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,284,000 3,087,000 2,404,000 • A25-54: 825,000 859,000 505,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54. Live + SD Current Week (w/o 9/13/21), Previous Week (w/o 9/6/21) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 9/14/20). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.